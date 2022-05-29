The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 29, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue

Security officers from a nearby building found Joseph Kromelis, 75 — known as “The Walking Man” and “The Walking Dude” — with third-degree burns over 65% of his body.

By Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Person charged with setting ‘Walking Man’ on fire while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue
walking_man.JPG

Sun-Times Media

A person has been charged with setting a homeless man, known for walking the streets of the Loop, on fire last week while he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue.

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with attempted murder and arson after pouring a flammable liquid on Joseph Kromelis, 75 — known as “The Walking Man” and “The Walking Dude” —and igniting it Wednesday morning in the 400 block of North Lower Wabash, Chicago police said.

Security officers from a nearby building found Kromelis with third-degree burns over 65% of his body. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said his chances of survival were not considered good. “We were just told he’s most likely to die,” one law enforcement source said.

Police released surveillance video of Guardia getting on a Blue Line train at the Clark and Lake CTA station. He was arrested Friday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Kromelis is well known to people who frequent downtown Chicago, easily recognized by his tall frame, striking facial features, long flowing hair and bushy mustache.

Six years ago — on May 24, 2016 — he was brutally beaten by someone with a baseball bat in the 400 block of East Lower Wacker Drive. The two were struggling over the bat when police arrived.

Officials have not released any additional information on Kromelis’ condition.

Next Up In News
Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win
Black health care providers look to end treatment inequality
No bail for man charged with West Englewood fatal shooting in rival gang territory
Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
Man stabbed during fight in Loop hotel, 1 in custody
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette identified as missing UIC grad student
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
Is a hot streak coming after Sunday’s 5-1, 12-inning win against the Cubs? We’re going with no.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The White Sox beat the Cubs 5-4 on Jake Burger’s walk-off single.
Sports
White Sox walk off Cubs in 12 innings
Jake Burger’s single ends it, gives Sox a split in two-game series
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
SENSORS_050922_5.jpg
Illinois’ transition to electric vehicles crucial to stopping pollution-related deaths: report
Health advocate is calling on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to speed the transition to electric vehicles.
By Brett Chase
 
Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Sports
Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win
A crash by Sage Karam back in traffic brought out the caution on the final lap and Ericsson coasted to the victory podium under yellow.
By Jenna Fryer | AP
 
merlin_105832483.jpg
Columnists
O (You Aren’t Fleeing to) Canada
With democracy in danger, some liberals want to run away.
By Neil Steinberg
 