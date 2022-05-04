The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Something going on behind the scenes might somehow affect your earnings or your wealth or even something that you own. Be aware of this. In particular, be aware that someone, who might be working against your best interests, might try to take something from you. Not good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A competition with a friend or a member of a group might have an unexpected consequence. Or perhaps, you will encounter someone who is unusual or different in some way? Take note that whatever happens might make you suddenly change your goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something unexpected might spur you in a new direction. This is why you might feel a sudden burst of confidence or ambition to get something down or achieve a particular goal. “I’m on it!” On the other hand, plans might suddenly change.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a tricky day because in one way, you are keen to travel or do something to expand your world and experience new ideas, learn new things, and meet new people. Yes! Nevertheless, these plans might suddenly change. Travel could be canceled or delayed. (Whaaat?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay up-to-date with information related to taxes, debt, insurance matters and anything to do with the resources or wealth of your partner because something unexpected will affect these areas. You might be caught off guard. Not good when it comes to your wealth! (You snooze, you lose.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tread carefully today because a friend or someone close to you might suddenly do something you least expect. They might make a surprising demand? Or they might have an exciting suggestion? Alternatively, you might meet someone today who is “different.” (It’s not a boring day.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Strong feelings of independence will affect your work today. However, you might also encounter interruptions and sudden changes that affect your job, especially related to technology and computers. Meanwhile, pet owners should be vigilant. Check your pet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents take note because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Know where they are and what they’re doing. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change today. You might receive a surprise invitation, or fun plans might be canceled. (Groan.) Guard against sports accidents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a lot of energy to make some changes at home now, probably big improvements. Nevertheless, today is an accident-prone day for you at home (or with your family). Please be aware of this. On the upside, you might suddenly decide to do something unusual to make improvements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are a tad aggressive in your communications with others right now because you’re excited about something and you want to share your ideas. However, today is full of unpredictable influences. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep an eye on your money scene today because things are unpredictable. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Keep your eyes open! On the upside, money-making ideas might be bold and unusual!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you are full of electric energy! This is why you feel impulsive and restless. Nevertheless, do not go off half-cocked, which is possible. Think before you act or say something so that you won’t have regrets. Use this wild energy in a positive way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993) shares your birthday. You like routine and security. You think things through carefully, then you stick with your decision. You are caring and kind to others. You particular love beautiful things. This year will be light-hearted and more social and fun-loving! Take care of your health and focus on service to others, especially family members. Rejuvenate yourself and consider a makeover.

