Father charged with killing his 3 children inside Round Lake Beach home

A man has been charged with killing his three children Monday afternoon in suburban Round Lake Beach.

A woman called officers to perform a well-being check at a home about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Camden Lane after she was supposed to pick up her children from her estranged husband, Round Lake Beach police said.

When officers arrived they found Bryant Karels, 5, Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2, dead inside the home, according to police.

Preliminary autopsies performed Tuesday morning indicate the children died from drowning, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The children’s father, Jason Karels, 35, was missing from the scene and “immediately identified as a person of interest,” police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers spotted his vehicle and tried to make a stop on Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Chicago, but Karels fled and led authorities on a 17-minute high-speed chase, police said.

Karels eventually crashed and while being extricated from the vehicle allegedly admitted to police that he was responsible for the children's deaths.

Karels was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.