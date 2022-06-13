Estranged father drowned his 3 children while they visited his Round Lake Beach home: police

An estranged father faces murder charges after he drowned his three young children while they visited his Round Lake Beach home, then tried killing himself, according to police.

Shortly after the children, ages 2 to 5, were found dead in a bedroom Monday, their father, Jason Karels, led police on a chase across the Chicago area, police said.

He crashed in Joliet and confessed to the murders to officers after being pulled from his wrecked vehicle, Police Chief Gilbert Rivera told reporters Tuesday.

Karels was ordered held on $10 million bail during a court hearing Wednesday, according to the news website Lake and McHenry County Scanner. Prosecutors said Karels drowned his children one-by-one in a bathtub and left a note: “If I can’t have them neither can you,” according to the report.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the mother of the children had come to the father’s home to pick up the children for a doctor’s appointment but no one answered, Rivera said. She had dropped them off for the weekend.

She called for officers, who entered the home and found her three children dead in a bedroom.

The children — Bryant Karels, 5, Cassidy Karels, 3, and Gideon Karels, 2 —died from drowning, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Police had never been called before to the Karels home before, Rivera said.

“I don’t know if anything could have stopped this or if there were any early indications of it,” Rivera said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Service had no previous contact with the family, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

Jason Karels, 35, was missing from the home when officers arrived, and police issued an alert for his missing vehicle, Rivera said.

Illinois State Police troopers spotted his vehicle and tried to stop him on Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Chicago, but Karels fled and led authorities on a 17-minute high-speed chase before crashing in Joliet and confessing, police said.

Karels was briefly hospitalized, then charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Karels’ motive was unclear, but Rivera said the murders were an isolated incident that appeared to be “motivated by a domestic situation.”

After killing his children, Jason Karels tried to kill himself several times inside the home but was unsuccessful, Rivera said. His blood was allegedly found inside the home.

The father has no known criminal history, or history of drug use or mental illness, Rivera said.

Lake County Board member Dick Barr set up an online fundraiser to help the children’s mother “move on with her life in the wake of this terrible tragedy.”

The family had moved to the Round Lake Beach home five years ago, Rivera said.

