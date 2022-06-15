The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 16-22
Juneteenth celebrations, Blues on the Fox festival, Chicago Pride Fest and Lemonade Summer Smash are among the things to do in Chicago in the week ahead.
Celebrate Juneteenth
- Congo Square Theatre presents Festival on the Square with performances by Melody Angel, Ayodele Drum & Dance, play readings by Congo Square ensemble members and goods from Black owned businesses. From 1-4 p.m. June 19 at Zhou B. Arts Center, 1029 W. 35th. Admission is free. Visit congosquaretheatre.org.
- M.A.D.D. Rhythms’ Juneteenth: The Celebration includes dance, DJs, food, workshops, raffles, art and children’s activities. At 1 p.m. June 19 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 2701 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Admission is free. Visit maddrhythms.com.
- The Old Town School of Folk Music presents a Juneteenth Celebration with Michael Taylor, Djembe Ensemble, Alton Smith and Bill Brickey Soul Ensemble, Soul Avengers and more. At 7 p.m. June 19 at Old Town School, 4545 N. Lincoln. Admission is free. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Celebrate the holiday in the Morgan Park neighborhood with music, dance, food, family activities, vendor fair and more at the Juneteenth Festival presented by the Far South Community Development Corporation. From noon-5 p.m. June 18 at Halsted and 115th. Admission is free. Visit farsouthcdc.org/bcbi.
- 1865 Fest is a Juneteenth celebration featuring a cultural experience (June 18) and a Father’s Day grill off and house music event (June 19). Includes cultural activities, music, art, food and more. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each day in Garfield Park’s Music Court Drive (The Circle) between Madison and Monroe and Hamlin and Central Park. Visit 1865festchicago.com.
- Juneteenth Market celebrates Black businesses in Chicago from beauty to fashion and food. From 2-7 p.m. June 19 at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W.Admission is free. Visit promontorychicago.com.
Theater
- Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the musical theater team behind the hit show “Murder for Two,” have taken on the challenge of adapting the cult film “It Came from Outer Space.” The world premiere musical adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s flying saucer tale examines society’s fear of outsiders and embraces the wonder of what lies beyond the stars. Laura Braza directs. From June 22-July 24 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $50-$60. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns frame the story of a young gay Black man and the battle between identity and community in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy.” The Tony Award-nominated play, an elegy to quiet rebellion, is set at a prep school where Pharus Young strives to be the best leader of the school’s choir in its 50-year- history. Kent Gash directs. From June 16-July 24 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20+. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- “The Second City e.t.c.’s 46th Revue”: The improvisors, under the direction of Jerry Minor, begin the process of creating the company’s next sketch show. The cast features Alex Bellisle, Mark Campbell, Terrence Carey, Laurel Krabacher,Jordan Savusa and Claudia Martinez. Performances begin June 16. Tickets: $29+. Visit secondcity.com.
- Hell in a Handbag Productions presents “A Fine Feathered Murder — A Miss Marbled Mystery,” David Cerda’s whodunit inspired by Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple series about an unassuming spinster with a knack for solving murders. Ed Jones stars as Miss Jane Marbled who visits a dear friend at her country estate where there’s murder and a rogue’s gallery of suspects. Cheryl Snodgrass directs. From June 16-July 31at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $24-$62. Visit handbagproductions.org.
- In Madeleine George’s Obie Award-winning play, “Hurricane Diane,” Dionysus, in the guise of Diane (Kelli Simpkins), a landscape gardener, is staging a comeback to save the world from the ravages of climate change. Jeremy Wechsler directs. From June 17-July 31 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Visit $18-$36. Visit theaterwit.org.
- About Face Theatre presents the comedy, “Gayme Changers,” a comedy created by and starring the About Face Youth Theatre Ensemble. At a hit reality television show, contestants compete to be America’s next Social Justice Superstar, until one team uncovers a billion-dollar truth hidden behind the spectacle. Vic Wynter directs. From June 18-24 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $5-$35. Visit aboutfacetheatre.com.
Dance
- Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater presents “Flamenco Passion.” Performers include dancers La Lupi and Elisabet Torras Aguilera, percussionist Diego “El Negro” Alvarez and guitarist Curro de Maria. Plus, performances from Ensemble Espanol’s repertoire including “El Baile de Luis Alonso,” “Dualia” and “Mar de Fuego.” At 7:30 p.m. June 17-18 and 3 p.m. June 19 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Tickets: $20-$50. Visit northshorecenter.org.
- Chicago Tap Theater presents “Snapshots,” a program of new works by company members as well as Greta Sorensen and tap legend Sam Weber. From June 16-18 at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $30-$44. Visit athenaeumtheatre.org.
Music
- The Brothers Landreth deliver soul-stirring lyrics, mesmerizing musicianship and heavenly harmonies on the new album “Come Morning.” The brothers, often compared to The Band, The Allman Brothers and Jackson Browne, step out of their comfort zone for songs with new arrangements and instrumentals that are moody, atmospheric and textured. Mariel Buckley opens at 8 p.m. June 20 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $15-$25. Visit citywinery.com.
- Blues legend Buddy Guy headlines Blues on the Fox, the annual music fest on the banks of the Fox River. The lineup also features performances by Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Billy Branch, Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers and Melody Angel. From June 17-18 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Tickets $25, $35. Visit paramountaurora.com/riveredge.
- Oklahoma singer-songwriter John Fullbright hasn’t released an album since 2014’s “Songs,” which Rolling Stone called “a moving display of deeply personal songwriting.” Find out what the critically-acclaimed performer has been up to in recent years when he performs at 7 and 10 p.m. June 17 at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted. Tickets: $25. Visit goldendagger.com.
Museums
- A new exhibit, “Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II,” tells the story of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops — the first mobile, multimedia, tactical deception unit in U.S. Army history. The unit waged war with inflatable tanks and vehicles, fake radio traffic, sound effects and even phony generals to trick the enemy while saving thousands of lives. From June 16-Jan. 2 at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods, Skokie. Admission: $6-$18, children under 5 free. Visit ilholocaustmuseum.org.
- Immersive Monet & The Impressionists explores the work of the radical artists who shook up the art world with their paintings. In addition to Claude Monet, there are works by Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas and Mary Cassatt and many more. From June 17-Sept. 25 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place. Tickets: $30. Visit immersivemonet.com.
Movies
- The centerpieces of the 70mm Film Fest are newly restored prints of Stanley Kubrick’s “Spartacus,” starring Kirk Douglas, and George Seaton’s disaster film, “Airport,” featuring an all-star cast: Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin, Jean Seberg, Maureen Stapleton and many more. Also screened are “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Dark Crystal,” “Flatliners,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” and “West Side Story.” From June 17-20 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $14; festival pass $80. For a complete list of films, visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- Chicago Philharmonic performs the score at a screening of the 2018 Marvel Studios’ film “Black Panther.” Guest artists include conductor Emil de Cou, Senegalese talking drum player Massamba Diop and flutist Steve Kajula. At 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $109.50+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Festival Fun
- Chicago Pride Fest features drag queen Alaska, musician Dorian Electra, rapper Cupcakke, Eurovision winner Netta, singer Inaya Day, musician Mila Jam, indie-pop quartet The Aces, musician Madison Rose and more. From 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 18-19 on Halsted from Addison to Grace. Admission: $15. Visit northhalsted.com/pridefest.
- Silver Room Block Party features HXLT, Liv Warfield, Ami, Wyatt Waddell, Abstract Mindstate, Soso & F.A.B.L.E., Loona Dae and much more. Plus, DJs, cultural performances, food vendors and beach volleyball. From noon-10 p.m. July 16-17 at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $40, festival pass $70, children under 13 with parent are free. Visit silverroomblockparty.com.
- Mandala Makers Festival features the performing arts traditions of South Asia. From June 16-26 in and around the Devon Ave. community and culminating with an artist showcase (June 24-26) at Indian Boundary Park, 2500 W. Lunt. All events are free. For more information, visit makersfestival.mandalaarts.org.
- Taste of Randolph Street features more than 16 restaurants, live music (including Cautious Clay, Washed Out, Neil Frances, Derrick Carter), DJs and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 17, noon-10 p.m. June 18-19 at 900 W. Randolph. Admission: $15. Visit starevents.com.
- Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, 2 Chainz are among the headliners at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. From 2-9:30 p.m. June 17, noon-9:30 p.m. June 18-19 in Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento. Tickets: $95+. Visit thesummersmash.com.
- More than 200 juried artists sell their creations ranging from painting and sculpture to jewelry and mixed media at the Gold Coast Art Fair. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18-19 in Grant Park, DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Monroe. Admission: $10, kids under 12 free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
- The 36th annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games brings back crowd favorites including the caber toss, the Highland Dancers, bagpipe competitions, British car show and more. From 1-10 p.m. June 17 and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. June 18 at Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca. Admission: $15+. Visit chicagoscots.org.
