The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 3, hurt in Little Village shooting

She was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 3, hurt in Little Village shooting
A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.

A girl, 3, was hurt in a shooting June 16, 2022, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The girl was shot in the leg about 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Authorities have not released any additional details.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot spared almost certain defeat on vote to raise speed camera ticket threshold
‘Everyone is included’
John Hinckley NYC concert canceled; Chicago show previously scrapped
Boy, 11, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale — third child killed by drivers in Chicago this month
Dreaming of a future for the South Side’s historic Pilgrim Baptist Church
Outside groups big players in Chicago-area Democratic congressional primaries
The Latest
Former President Trump Rallies Supporters In Wyoming
Columnists
It’s not what Trump knew, but what he had a responsibility to know
Trump is responsible for his lies, however fervently he may tell himself and others that he believes in them. What is sincerity in the mind of a man who lies with every exhale?
By Mona Charen
 
A Chicago speed camera.
City Hall
Lightfoot spared almost certain defeat on vote to raise speed camera ticket threshold
The City Council’s Finance Committee was poised to force the mayor to stop issuing $35 tickets to motorists caught going 6 to 9 mph over the speed limit when Chairman Scott Waguespack abruptly recessed the meeting.
By Fran Spielman
 
Ginny Wehrli-Hemmeter, director of events and marketing at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville, with the store’s Juneteenth book display.
Columnists
‘Everyone is included’
Bookstores and libraries struggle against patrons trying to hide diversity.
By Neil Steinberg
 
In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington.&nbsp;
News
John Hinckley NYC concert canceled; Chicago show previously scrapped
The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.
By Karen Matthews | Associated Press
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shakes hands with new nose tackle Mike Pennel on Wednesday.
Bears
Bears break camp, coach issues message: ‘Put your track shoes on’
It’s not just that Eberflus wants his players to be quicker — though, of course, he does — as much as he wants his players to know that there’s a standard he will measure them against.
By Patrick Finley
 