Girl, 3, hurt in Little Village shooting

A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The girl was shot in the leg about 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.
She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.
Authorities have not released any additional details.
Boy, 11, killed by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale — third child killed by drivers in Chicago this month
The Latest
Trump is responsible for his lies, however fervently he may tell himself and others that he believes in them. What is sincerity in the mind of a man who lies with every exhale?
The City Council’s Finance Committee was poised to force the mayor to stop issuing $35 tickets to motorists caught going 6 to 9 mph over the speed limit when Chairman Scott Waguespack abruptly recessed the meeting.
Bookstores and libraries struggle against patrons trying to hide diversity.
The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.
It’s not just that Eberflus wants his players to be quicker — though, of course, he does — as much as he wants his players to know that there’s a standard he will measure them against.