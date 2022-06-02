Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Family conversations along with your routine at home will be a bit unpredictable. Someone might do or say something you least expect. Something unusual might occur. This could be enlivening for you or irritating. Remember: Patience is a virtue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

New ideas, new places, new people and new situations will make today a fascinating day for you. Do stay on your toes so you can keep up with what’s happening. Write down your clever ideas for future reference. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money and your belongings today because something untoward or unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be smart and protect your belongings against loss, theft or damage. Ka-ching!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you feel impulsive and perhaps a bit reckless because the moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. (Zing!) This can introduce an electric energy around you. It will give you a pleasant feeling of restlessness and a desire for excitement. “Wazzup?”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you feel vaguely restless. You might attract someone to you who shakes things up a little because you want some kind of change to take place, at one level or another. You’ve decided that either you’re going to bring this change about, or you’re going to watch it from the sidelines.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. Perhaps they will suggest something you didn’t expect to hear? Or you might be surprised that the group itself is embracing a different direction? You might meet a real character today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Someone in a position of authority might surprise you today. This could be anyone from your parent to a boss to a VIP. (Yes, it could also be the police. Be aware of the fact that this is possible in case you have to do some damage control.) Be smart and use any connections you have to your advantage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, you’re ready for action. You want some adventure! Actually, you might encounter surprises due to the fact that travel plans are canceled or delayed. University and college schedules are also dicey and unpredictable. Stay tuned to know what’s happening.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Double check details related to banking, taxes, debt and shared property because something unexpected could affect these areas. If so, you don’t want to be caught off guard. Stay on top of your scene to prevent slipups that might cost money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might meet someone new and exciting today. Or possibly, a friend or a partner will throw you a curveball. (Get ready.) Of course, you might do something to provoke an argument or stir the pot because you want to shake things up a little. (Naughty you.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because your work routine or something to do with your job might be interrupted today, give yourself extra time to deal with the unexpected. Staff shortages, delayed deliveries, broken equipment and power outages are some possibilities. Stay cool and be prepared.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Events could be canceled, including sports. (Guard against sports accidents.) Or possibly, you will be surprised by a fun invitation to go somewhere? If so, act quickly because this window of opportunity will be brief.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dennis Haysbert (1954) shares your birthday . You are sensitive, creative and ambitious. You care about what other people think about you. You are caring and kind; but you like to be in control. This year holds exciting changes for you and a chance to achieve more personal freedom. Trust your intuition and be open to new friends that come into your world.

