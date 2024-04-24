The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to wrap up business related to inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance matters and shared property. This is because you’re in a practical frame of mind. You’re sensible and willing to make an extra effort to find solutions that benefit you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be involved in discussions with partners and close friends that are practical, and focused on real responsibilities. If so, do be aware that you might have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be prepared to cooperate and compromise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is certainly a productive day for you, although you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, whatever you do will impress bosses and people in authority. They will see you as industrious and reliable. (Never hurts to have great press.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility today. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to teach children or young minds. It’s also an excellent day to hone a technique or practice something to improve your style in sports or the performing arts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family discussions will go well, especially if they include an older family member, or perhaps, these discussions are about an older family member. Fortunately, everyone is in a practical, realistic frame of mind, especially regarding how to use limited resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to study or learn something because you have the patience to do this plus the persistence to persevere at learning something new. Whatever you do today, you will do with care; and you won’t overlook details. You will be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice; cut once.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a productive day for you, especially in terms of dealing with financial matters. Whatever you do, you won’t overlook anything. If shopping, you will buy practical, long-lasting items and look for things on sale because you’re in a prudent, economical frame of mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you have a more sober and realistic view of life, which will help you to put up with adversity if necessary. You might also seek out advice from someone older or more experienced who can offer you emotional support or suggest practical and immediate answers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Research of any kind will go well because you’re in the right frame of mind for this. You’re interested in practical results. You will be detail oriented and persevering in your search for answers and data that will help you. Your results might help a family member or a domestic situation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Listen to the advice of an older or more experienced friend today because very likely, it will benefit you. After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Good day to discuss future goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will impress authority figures (including the police) with your practical suggestions today. By nature you are futuristic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t solve today’s problems. In fact, you’re very inventive and original! You might see the solution to an ongoing old problem.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a busy, active week for you, and many of you are keen to travel or do something to broaden your horizons. You might also want to learn and discover new things. Today is an excellent day to plow through the details necessary to make travel plans. You also have the perfect mindset to study and learn something new.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress, director Barbra Streisand (1942) shares your birthday. You are devoted, loyal, generous and warm-hearted, which is why you are always ready to help others. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that have been holding you back.

