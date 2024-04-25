The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Since April 1, Mercury has been retrograde in your sign. Today it “stations direct.” Yes, this means Mercury retrograde is over. However, today in particular, it’s a good day to make plans because your discussions with others will be powerful and direct. “Now hear this. Now hear this.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because Mercury retrograde is over today, your intellectual ability to do research and ferret out answers to old problems will be excellent. Stay on your toes. Secrets might be revealed. Look for answers in unlikely places.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A conversation with a friend, perhaps someone who is creative or artistic, will be direct and meaningful. You have something to say and they will listen to you. It might also be a meaningful exchange for you because you see ways to modify goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury has been retrograde since the beginning of the month, and this has been taking place at the top of your chart. Today Mercury “stations direct.” Give serious consideration to ideas you have about your direction in life. Likewise, a conversation with a boss or parent will be meaningful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to study and learn new things. It’s also a wonderful day to focus on important papers, manuscripts and writing projects. Legal matters might come to a resolution along with medical situations. New travel ideas might be exciting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Conflict with partners and close friends, especially about taxes, debt, inheritances or shared property might be resolved today. Suddenly everything falls neatly in place. (Who knew?) This might free up opportunities to travel or explore avenues in higher education, publishing and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Since April 1, Mercury has been retrograde opposite your sign, which has certainly attracted opportunities for you to reconnect with ex-partners, ex-spouses and friends from your past. Today Mercury “stations direct.” It’s a great day to make plans!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Issues related to your work and your health have been dogged by errors and goofy mistakes, as well as delays due to Mercury retrograde, which has been at play (perhaps the wrong choice of words?) since April 1. Today Mercury “stations direct” (before moving forward). Great day to get stuff done!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a powerful day for discussions between romantic partners. It’s a solid day to make plans for the future or to put your cards on the table and get realistic about where a relationship is headed. This is also a great day to make vacation plans or deal with your kids.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Family reunions and increased involvement with domestic and family issues has been a theme for this month. Today however, it’s time to tidy up things, restore order to your home, and make plans for your personal life. This might include real estate decisions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Good news! Transportation delays and goofy mistakes, as well as mixed-up communications that plagued you this month will be over as of today. In fact, ironically, today is a powerful day to make plans, or study and learn, or for have important discussions with relatives and siblings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Since April 1, Mercury has been retrograde in your Money House, which has created financial delays for you. As of today, this is over. In fact, today Mercury “stations direct,” which means it’s a good day to make financial plans for the future. Your confidence is strong; plus, you are optimistic and purposeful. Oh yeah!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Renee Zellweger (1969) shares your birthday. You are energetic, determined and have a strong desire to succeed. People notice you. This year is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and be ready to act. You might take on a leadership role.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 20, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, April 19, 2024
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-04-24 at 9.47.08 PM.png
Crime
Southwest Side man charged with luring 14-year-old girl walking home from school
Arley Carrillo Mendez, 39, is charged with one felony count of child abduction and luring of a minor after he followed a girl Monday afternoon in the 5000 block of South Long Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Media members enter the NFL Draft theater Wednesday in Detroit, where workers continue to set up for the event Thursday.
Sports Media
ESPN, NFL Network will put Bears at center stage for NFL Draft broadcasts
The traditional TV broadcasts will be heavy on the Bears, who own the first and ninth picks of the first round. They’ll be on the clock at 7 p.m.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Caleb Williams, Carson Tabaracci
Bears
Caleb Williams' evaluation a test of Bears GM Ryan Poles' intuition
Does the USC quarterback have the “it” factor that makes everyone around him better and tilts the field in his favor in crunch time? There’s no doubt Poles sees something special in Williams.
By Mark Potash
 
image (6).Hersh Goldberg-Polin (left) is pictured with his parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin. Goldberg-Polin was taken hostage by Hamas at a music festival on Oct. 7.
Israel-Hamas War
Hamas releases video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — hostage with Chicago roots
The video is the first proof of life of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was captured Oct. 7 in southern Israel. His parents have Chicago ties. Last week, his mother was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2024.
By Associated Press
 
film-borat-2-rudy-giuliani.jpg
Elections
Arizona indicts 18 in case over 2020 election in Arizona, including Giuliani and Meadows
Eleven Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring that Donald Trump won Arizona in 2020 are among those indicted. Trump is described as an unindicted co-conspirator.
By Associated Press
 