The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

After 10:45 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Scorpio peaks at 6:49 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do your best to avoid quarrels about shared property or shared responsibilities. It might be necessary to define boundaries with others so that they know what to expect of you, and you know what to expect of them. Practice patience today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, which will create tension between you and close friends and partners. Power struggles with bosses and parents are also possible. This is not typical. This is challenging. Therefore, cut yourself some slack.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Tension related to your health, travel plans, publishing, school or your job might be exasperating for you. However, the good news is that something might reach a stage of resolution, and after today, you will have a better idea of what you’re doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with friends as well as people in groups and organizations. Likewise, be patient with romantic partners and your own kids because today’s full moon will create challenges dealing with others for you. Be reassured that by tomorrow, things will be much less problematic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from parents, bosses, teachers or the police. Their response will likely be, “Talk to the hand.” Knowing this ahead of time, steer clear of authority figures. However, later in the week, they might be receptive. Timing is everything.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Go slowly and be mindful. Definitely, think before you act or speak because feelings of irritation or impatience might make you say something you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something to do with cash flow, earnings or shared property might come to a head today. This could also deal with taxes, debt or inheritances. Fortunately, after the full moon peaks, there’s a good chance that these problems will reach a swift resolution. Fingers crossed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the full moon is in your sign, which is why you’ll have more intense feelings about absolutely everything. This will especially apply to how you deal with partners and close friends. Don’t jump to conclusions because it’s too easy to see things in black and white terms. Be realistic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with coworkers today. Likewise, be patient with yourself, especially if you’re dealing with some health issues, because today’s full moon can exacerbate everything and make problems look bigger than they actually are. Things will be better by Wednesday and Thursday.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with friends today. Likewise, be patient when dealing with members of groups because today’s Full Moon will create tension when dealing with others. The thing to know is this tension will greatly diminish in 48 hours. Courage!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The full moon today might create stress in your life, especially at home with family members or with bosses and authority figures and your role in the world. Decide not to make a big issue about things. Let go of the need to be right. Things will come together in a few days.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Make an extra effort to be mindful and aware of everything today because today’s full moon could make you overreact when talking to others or when driving. Don’t take things so seriously. For one thing, this full moon stress will be gone in 48 hours. Chill out.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, wrestler John Cena (1977) shares your birthday. You are friendly and agreeable; however, only a few know who you really are. You are practical and interested in innovation. You like to be informed. This year you will reap the benefits of your previous hard work by attaining power, leadership, a promotion, an award or kudos. Bravo!

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 20, 2024
Horoscope for Friday, April 19, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, April 18, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 17, 2024
The Latest
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers
Bears
Why drafting a receiver at No. 9 is not a must-have for Bears
If Ryan Poles is right about USC quarterback Caleb Williams in Shane Waldron’s offense, drafting the Marvin Harrisons of the world won’t be as critical as it usually is for the Bears. More often than not, elite QBs make elite receivers rather than the other way around.
By Mark Potash
 
Lou Malnati’s pizza
Chicago
Lou Malnati's aims to honor 10 teachers with a year of free pizza
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week next month, 10 winners will be awarded a free medium cheese pizza per week for a year in addition to a $250 catering package for their school.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
Police issue community warning in Greater Grand Crossing after string of arsons
All five of the fires took place within a few blocks of each other, and police said in some instances the fires have spread from the trash bins they’re started in to nearby homes and buildings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
Editorials
Off-duty CPD Officer Luis Huesca's murder is another city tragedy
Huesca, killed on his way home to Gage Park, was a “great officer, great human being” as police Supt. Larry Snelling put it.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks tries to stay positive amid struggles
Hendricks having longer outings would make things easier for manager Craig Counsell and the bullpen.
By Brian Sandalow
 