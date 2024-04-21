The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully, especially if you’re discussing finances with someone or dealing with your own possessions. Someone might want to borrow something from you? Or they might be critical of your choices? (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tricky time because the sun is in your sign; however, today it’s at odds with big daddy Pluto, which means power struggles with authority figures (including parents, bosses and the police) might take place. Try to avoid this if possible. Don’t get involved because things could become nasty.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep your peace even if you feel a bit disgruntled or annoyed with someone. If you express your displeasure, what’s the upside? Now everyone’s unhappy, including you. Consider this an opportunity to practice patience, which is a virtue.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

When dealing with close friends as well as groups and organizations, avoid discussing politics, religion or contentious issues because things will go south in a New York minute. Some people are looking for a power struggle. They want an opportunity to be pushy. (Avoid this like the plague.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the classic day for clashes with authority figures — parents, bosses, the police, teachers and anyone in a position of power. (Yes, this includes your landlord.) Postpone important discussions for another day. Do not ask for permission or approval today. Keep a low profile.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Political and religious arguments might break out because people are opinionated and insistent about wanting others to agree with them. This means that power struggles and clashes are likely. For your own peace of mind, avoid this kind of discussion. Hide somewhere with snacks and a drink.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re a people pleaser because you like to keep the peace. You want harmony in your environment. This is why you should avoid important discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt or anything that you own jointly with others because it could become a nasty power play.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Arguments with those who are closest to you are likely. It’s a curious thing that we seem to argue with those we love. But this is because we have so much emotionally invested in these relationships. Be wise and table important discussions for another day. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Avoid work arguments or disagreements related to your job or perhaps even your health. This is also the classic day for power struggles about your pet. Basically, you’re an easygoing sign and you like to get along with others. Therefore, when you see trouble brewing, walk away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents need to be patient with their kids because hissy fits and meltdowns are likely. Don’t be pushy with them because everyone feels caught up in power struggles, regardless of their age. In fact, it’s also a rocky day for romance. (Keep your words sweet in case you have to eat them later.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do what you can to keep the peace at home because family harmony is important. Avoid power struggles, especially with parents and authority figures. Postpone important discussions. You might have to agree to disagree — it’s that simple.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This could be a mildly accident-prone day for you because feelings are running high. Heated discussions and power struggles are likely, especially with neighbors, siblings and relatives. You don’t need this! Don’t try to persuade others to agree with you. Keep the peace.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor James McAvoy (1979) shares your birthday. You set high standards for yourself. You are gracious and hard-working. You’re also dignified, loyal and sensitive to the feelings of others. This is a year of service for you, possibly service to family. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a resource. (Time for a makeover?)

