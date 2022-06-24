The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
A crowd gathers at Federal Plaza after the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

A crowd gathers at Federal Plaza after the Supreme Court's ruling Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: Photos you might have missed from Sun-Times photographers

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturns Roe v. Wade, early voting begins, and two vice presidents visit Illinois.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A parade-goer laughs while holding a flag during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade June 18 along Central Park Avenue in West Garfield Park.

A parade-goer laughs while holding a flag during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade June 18 along Central Park Avenue in West Garfield Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) reacts to a legislative tit for tat during a Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday following Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s decision to again delay a vote on an ordinance that would restore higher thresholds for speed-camera tickets.

Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) reacts to a legislative tit for tat during a Chicago City Council meeting Wednesday following Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to again delay a vote on an ordinance that would restore higher thresholds for speed-camera tickets.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Post Malone performing June 18 at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Post Malone performing June 18 at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Family members and friends release balloons during a vigil for 11-year-old Ja’lon James near West 18th Street and South Avers Avenue in Lawndale on June 17. James was killed in a hit-and-run in the 3300 block of West 16th Street.

Family members and friends release balloons during a vigil for 11-year-old Ja'lon James near West 18th Street and South Avers Avenue in Lawndale on June 17. James was killed in a hit-and-run in the 3300 block of West 16th Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Xavier Dorsey, 6, pets therapy dog Zilly before a news conference Tuesday at La Rabida Children’s Hospital held by the Cook County sheriff’s office to introduce Ella and Zilly, therapy dogs that interact with hospital staff and patients every Tuesday.

Xavier Dorsey, 6, pets therapy dog Zilly before a news conference Tuesday at La Rabida Children's Hospital held by the Cook County sheriff's office to introduce Ella and Zilly, therapy dogs that interact with hospital staff and patients every Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot early-votes Tuesday at the election super-site at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot early-votes Tuesday at the election super-site at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A spotlight illuminates Rev. Jesse Jackson after a newsconference at South Shore Cultural Center Wednesday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and women’s rights, among other social justice issues.

A spotlight illuminates Rev. Jesse Jackson after a newsconference at South Shore Cultural Center Wednesday about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and women's rights, among other social justice issues.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate Tuesday night after a man was shot on a Red Line train near the 47th Street L station on the South Side.

Chicago police investigate Tuesday night after a man was shot on a Red Line train near the 47th Street L station on the South Side.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the current state of the U.S. economy Monday at at the University Club of Chicago.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the current state of the U.S. economy Monday at at the University Club of Chicago.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Aaliyah Ingram, 9, and her brother Khalief, 3, laugh while sitting on an amusement ride June 18 at the Juneteenth Village Fest at Anna and Frederick Douglass Park.

Aaliyah Ingram, 9, and her brother Khalief, 3, laugh while sitting on an amusement ride June 18 at the Juneteenth Village Fest at Anna and Frederick Douglass Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street in Gresham, where an 11-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday.

Chicago police investigate in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street in Gresham, where an 11-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

City Clerk Anna Valencia, a Democratic candidate for secretary of state, casts an early vote Thursday in the June 28 primary election at the Union Park fieldhouse on the Near West Side.

City Clerk Anna Valencia, a Democratic candidate for secretary of state, casts an early vote Thursday in the June 28 primary election at the Union Park fieldhouse on the Near West Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Ski Mask the Slump God performs June 18 at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Fans cheer as Ski Mask the Slump God performs June 18 at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton walks with family and supporters out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison.

Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton walks with family and supporters out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago police officer throws a football to beach-goers Monday at North Avenue Beach.

A Chicago police officer throws a football to beach-goers Monday at North Avenue Beach.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
City Hall
Chicago Park District vows to open some pools July 5 — but won’t say how many
The Cubs activated infielder David Bote from the 60-day IL on Friday.
Cubs
David Bote discusses mystery setback as Cubs activate him, DFA Jonathan Villar
Bote was expected to return from the 60-day IL earlier this month but was pulled from his rehab assignment with what the team described as bouts of dizziness.
By Maddie Lee
 
An infant was wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
5-month-old ‘gravely’ wounded in South Shore shooting
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Catherine Walker (from left), Devetta and Amy had abortions years ago and talk about the impact of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe vs. Wade.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
Ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they told us their stories. One calls the decision an answered prayer. Others see it as a call “to be in the streets right now.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
AP22173097285236.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
All Star snub? Candace Parker ‘very surprised’ Courtney Vandersloot wasn’t voted starter
Nearing the midway point of the season, Vandersloot is once again at the top of the league in assists averaging 7.1 per game, less than one assist per game behind Natasha Cloud (7.4). She’s led the league in assists for the past four seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey talks about the leak of the draft of the Supreme Court decision at a Chicago news conference in May.
Elections
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared, “What a beautiful day.” GOP frontrunner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court ruling “historic and welcomed.” If either wins in November, he’d likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws and even try to expand them.
By Tina Sfondeles
 