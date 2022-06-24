Picture Chicago: Photos you might have missed from Sun-Times photographers
The Supreme Court’s ruling overturns Roe v. Wade, early voting begins, and two vice presidents visit Illinois.
Bote was expected to return from the 60-day IL earlier this month but was pulled from his rehab assignment with what the team described as bouts of dizziness.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue.
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
Ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they told us their stories. One calls the decision an answered prayer. Others see it as a call “to be in the streets right now.”
Nearing the midway point of the season, Vandersloot is once again at the top of the league in assists averaging 7.1 per game, less than one assist per game behind Natasha Cloud (7.4). She’s led the league in assists for the past four seasons.
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared, “What a beautiful day.” GOP frontrunner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court ruling “historic and welcomed.” If either wins in November, he’d likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws and even try to expand them.