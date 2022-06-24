The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Dobbs v. Jackson decision News Chicago

People in Chicago ponder Roe reversal

The loss of constitutional protections for abortion leave some concerned about what rights might be lost next.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE People in Chicago ponder Roe reversal
Jamie Macpherson, Dave Gonzalez, Becca Schwartz and Karissa Kosman

Chicagoans (from left) Jamie Macpherson, Dave Gonzalez, Becca Schwartz and Karissa Kosman in Humboldt Park.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Jamie Macpherson was in mid-battle when she heard her constitutional right to an abortion had been taken away.

Macpherson, a 34-year-old Chicago teacher, was in Humboldt Park attending a course in stage combat, and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had her and others wondering what other battles might be ahead.

“I’m just reeling,” Macpherson said. “Even if you know it’s coming, it’s makes you shake. It makes me afraid for what else they can take away.”

Sparring alongside her was Karissa Kosman, who said as a Black queer woman, she has reason to fear what might happen next.

“Losing this makes me nervous,” said Kosman. “Black people are already facing so much, queer people are already facing so much, trans people are facing so much. Am I not going to be able to marry a white woman next?”

The Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization will have no immediate impact on a person’s right to have an abortion in Illinois; a state law already was in place to preserve the right to an abortion should Roe be overturned.

But it had an immediate impact on people’s emotions, regardless. Here’s a sampling of interviews conducted in and around several Chicago parks on Friday.

“As someone who’s queer and in a queer relationship, I’m considering leaving. It’s not safe for us, it’s not safe for us to go out, we can’t get reliable healthcare. And that might involve leaving until things change and that’s a change I might not live to see,” said Becca Schwartz, 25, who also was in the stage combat group.

“What’s next, Loving v. Virginia?” wondered Dave Gonzalez, 39, who was teaching the course. He was referring to the 1967 Supreme Court decision which found that laws banning interracial marriage violated the Constitution.

Aurea Bonet in Humboldt Park on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Aurea Bonet, in Humboldt Park for a family gathering, is opposed to abortion.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Aurea Bonet of Chicago was in Humboldt Park for a family gathering.

“It shouldn’t be legal, there’s already so many ways you can prevent getting pregnant,” said Bonet.

But like many families, this one had a range of opinions.

“The court shouldn’t do that,” said Miriam Cerda, 57. “Everyone should have the the right to their own body and to make their own decision.”

Miriam Cerda, 57, in Humboldt Park.

Miriam Cerda, 57, was in Humboldt Park for a family gathering on Friday. She supports abortion rights.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Over in Garfield Park, Ronald Ford said he opposes abortion — in most cases.

“My stance is that I’m glad that when I was in my mother’s womb it was illegal. I’m glad I wasn’t aborted,” said Ford, who said he was in his 60s, but didn’t want to give his exact age. But, he added, “my thing is if someone was raped, [the decision] should be up to her.”

“Let people do what they want. It’s their body, it’s their life,” said Nicole Mack, a pregnant woman in her 30s, who also declined to give her exact age.

Kelan Smith, 24 and Keila, 23, in Harrison Park.

Kelan Smith, 24 and Keila, 23, in Harrison Park.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

At Harrison Park, Kelan Smith said it was important for men to take a stand for abortion rights.

“I’m horrified by it and I’m speaking up because people who don’t have uteruses are remaining too silent on the issue,” said Kelan Smith, 24.

“People should be able to do what they want with their bodies. Whether it’s the right decision or not,” said Serenity, 36, who declined to give a last name. “People are going to be do it illegally now. They’re going to go to some shady doctor. It’s not safe.”

“It’s taking women back 50 years,” said Rebecca Gutierrez, 46, visiting Chicago from Colorado.

“This is what the Trump thing has come down to, because this is what they wanted. I think gay rights are next. It’s a snowball effect.”

Rebecca Gutierrez, interviewed in Chicago on June 24, 2022.

Rebecca Gutierrez is visiting Chicago from Colorado. She believes that with the loss of abortion rights, gay rights also could come under assault.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Hundreds rally for abortion rights
Dobbs decision: Reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
Chicago Park District vows to open some pools July 5 — but won’t say how many
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
Picture Chicago: Photos you might have missed from Sun-Times photographers
The Latest
Protesters march in downtown Chicago on Friday after the Supreme Court decision eliminating a constitutional right to an abortion.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Hundreds rally for abortion rights
Anger over the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision brought many to Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday night.
By Manny Ramos and Sophie Sherry
 
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion.
Editorials
Supreme Court takes us backwards as a nation by overturning Roe v. Wade
Women don’t matter and they shouldn’t have agency over their own bodies, the conservative justices might as well have said in their support for Justice Samuel Alito’s abhorrent opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
By CST Editorial Board
 
1404905148.jpg
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Protesters march in downtown Chicago Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Columnists
We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
Democrats need to strategize how to support organizations that now bear the burden of ensuring that impoverished women get access to safe abortions, as well-heeled women do.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Third-base coach Joe McEwing catching heat for runners getting thrown out at home
But La Russa says coach needs to stay aggressive
By Mark Gonzales
 