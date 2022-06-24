Dobbs decision: Obama, Pritzker, other key officials react to the end of Roe v. Wade

The future of a person’s right to have an abortion in the United States has been thrown into uncertainty Friday after the Supreme Court announced in the morning that it has overturned Roe v. Wade through its decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The decision means abortion bans will go into effect in almost half of the nation’s 50 states. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, with Justice Samuel Alito writing the opinion and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissenting.

As public officials and residents of the Chicago area and beyond react to this monumental decision, this story will be updated.

Women’s March calls for ‘summer of rage,’ ACLU slams Supreme Court for pushing nation into a ‘historic crisis’

Advocacy group Women’s March, in a statement saying the group is angry and devastated, declared its “summer of rage has just begun. We’ll see you in the streets.” Here’s a full, separate statement from Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona:

“It’s no surprise that this illegitimate, far-right Supreme Court wants to take away our constitutionally protected rights. Instead of waiting around for a Court that abdicated its duties to protect the Constitution long ago, Democrats should have mobilized and fought for us.

“But they failed. Now, like always, the burden falls to women to lead this fight. And we will be ungovernable, unmanageable, and unrelenting until this government starts working for us. We will fight back like we always have. And we will win. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

The ACLU also slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to push “this country and itself into a historic crisis, one that will reverberate far beyond the ability to get an abortion.”

“Second-class status for women has once again become the law because of today’s decision,” Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.

Foxx ‘determined to help Illinois remain a safe haven’

In a video posted to her Twitter account not long after the decision, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she’s “determined to help Illinois remain a safe haven for all people seeking reproductive freedom.”

Pritzker vows to ‘fight like hell to protect’ right to choose

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the Dobbs decision a “direct assault on the right to privacy and self determination” while reiterating that abortion remains safe and legal in the state.

Here’s his campaign’s full statement:

“Today, in a direct assault on the right to privacy and self determination, the United States Supreme Court confirmed our worst fears on Roe vs Wade. The Republican Party and the extremists they appointed to the Supreme Court have satisfied their goal.

However, to women everywhere: abortion is still safe and legal in Illinois.

GovernorPritzkerenshrined the right to choose into state law in preparation for this very moment and we will not go backwards. Illinoisans overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to control her own future––and GovernorPritzkerwill fight like hell to protect those rights.

Radical Republicans, including every GOP candidate for governor, want to dismantle the freedom to choose and take our state back to the dark ages. Their extreme policies would undo decades of progress and pose a clear threat to our most fundamental rights.

The governor remains committed to defending against this dangerous backslide and refuses to accept a world where our children have fewer rights than we did. In Illinois, we trust women and we will always defend their right to choose.”

Obama calls decision an attack on ‘essential freedoms’

The former president also linked to a full Medium post of his thoughts on the Dobbs decision.

Supreme Court announces Dobbs decision

After weeks of speculation following the leak of an opinion draft, the Supreme Court on Friday officially ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, the Associated Press reports. It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the court — were in dissent.

