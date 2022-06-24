5-month-old ‘gravely’ wounded in South Shore shooting

A 5-month-old was listed in “grave” condition after they were shot Friday night in South Shore, officials said.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.
The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition, officials said.
This is a developing story. check back for details.
