The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

5-month-old ‘gravely’ wounded in South Shore shooting

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 5-month-old ‘gravely’ wounded in South Shore shooting
An infant was wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.

An infant was wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.

Getty Images

A 5-month-old was listed in “grave” condition after they were shot Friday night in South Shore, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in “grave” condition, officials said.

This is a developing story. check back for details.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago Park District vows to open some pools July 5 — but won’t say how many
Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham
Heather Mack’s daughter back in care of woman who raised her in Indonesia
Man charged with shooting at police station in Rogers Park
Bears LB Matt Adams arrested
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side CTA station where man was killed a week earlier
The Latest
The closed Chicago Park District pool in Portage Park, shown on June 14, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago Park District vows to open some pools July 5 — but won’t say how many
“We’re doing everything we can to get as many pools across the city open,” said Daphne Johnson, the Park District’s chief program officer.
By Fran Spielman
 
Catherine Walker (from left), Devetta and Amy had abortions years ago and talk about the impact of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe vs. Wade.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
Ahead of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, they told us their stories. One calls the decision an answered prayer. Others see it as a call “to be in the streets right now.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
AP22173097285236.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
All Star snub? Candace Parker ‘very surprised’ Courtney Vandersloot wasn’t voted starter
Nearing the midway point of the season, Vandersloot is once again at the top of the league in assists averaging 7.1 per game, less than one assist per game behind Natasha Cloud (7.4). She’s led the league in assists for the past four seasons.
By Annie Costabile
 
1404905148.jpg
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey talks about the leak of the draft of the Supreme Court decision at a Chicago news conference in May.
Elections
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
Republican Jesse Sullivan declared, “What a beautiful day.” GOP frontrunner Darren Bailey called the Supreme Court ruling “historic and welcomed.” If either wins in November, he’d likely still face Democrats in Springfield determined to keep the state’s abortion laws and even try to expand them.
By Tina Sfondeles
 