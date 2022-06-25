The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

1 killed, 2 hurt in Bolingbrook WeatherTech warehouse shooting; offender in custody

Police have asked people to avoid the area of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 2 hurt in Bolingbrook WeatherTech warehouse shooting; offender in custody
Police investigated a possible shooting June 25, 2022, at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook.

Police investigated a possible shooting June 25, 2022, at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook.

File photo

A person was taken in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday morning inside the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, officials said.

About 6:35 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting at 1 Weathertech Way, Bolingbrook police said.

The offender fled the building but was taken into custody about 9:25 a.m., according to police.

One person was pronounced dead and another was listed in critical condition, police said,

The third victim has been released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News
On Pride Parade weekend, these 4 members of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community have much to celebrate
I’m a DACA recipient. Immigrants need more than a temporary fix to a broken system.
5-month-old girl among 5 killed in citywide shootings Friday, 3 teens among 13 others wounded
Man found shot to death in Longwood Manor — second person found fatally shot in an hour
Man found fatally shot in Pullman
In Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of ‘past tense’ era of abortion rights
The Latest
Bruno1.jpg
Sports Saturday
DePaul’s Doug Bruno reflects on a Hall of a career powered — and inspired — by women
Fifty years to the day since Title IX was signed into law, the longtime basketball coach remembered the women in his life who taught him to be the man he is.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Are the injury-riddled White Sox still the pick to win the AL Central?
The personnel moves are too much to keep track of and absolutely exhausting, and that’s just for those of us lazing on the sofa.
By Steve Greenberg
 
While Fitbit gives most users a 10,000 step goal each day, the magic number is different for everyone, depending on age, fitness level and other factors.
Exercise Well
How many steps are in a mile: tips on using your fitness tracker effectively
However you’re logging your steps, the data from your device can be hard to interpret.
By USA TODAY
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Dalen Terry to the Bulls was a B-minus, as five teams won draft night
Terry wasn’t expected to go in the first round until the 20s, so jumping up to No. 18 overall had to make the Arizona product feel good. Not as good as at least five other teams that at least on paper had great drafts.
By Joe Cowley
 
A joey-toting opossum in Des Plaines. Credit: Alan Anderson
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Joey-toting opossum, Mich. moose warning, Chicago River regs, centenarian Granddad
A photo of a joey-toting opossum, a note on Chicago River fishing regulations, a warning about driving and moose in the UP, and the aging of the Shedd’s late “Granddad” are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 