1 killed, 2 hurt in Bolingbrook WeatherTech warehouse shooting; offender in custody

A person was taken in custody after a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday morning inside the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, officials said.

About 6:35 a.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting at 1 Weathertech Way, Bolingbrook police said.

The offender fled the building but was taken into custody about 9:25 a.m., according to police.

One person was pronounced dead and another was listed in critical condition, police said,

The third victim has been released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

