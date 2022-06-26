The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

Two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.

Archivos Sun-Times

A teenage boy was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.

The gunmen left the bus and fled eastbound, police said. No arrests were reported.

