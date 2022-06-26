1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

A teenage boy was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in West Garfield Park.

About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.

The gunmen left the bus and fled eastbound, police said. No arrests were reported.

