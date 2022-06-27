Amtrak train heading to Chicago derails in Missouri

An Amtrak train headed from Los Angeles to Chicago was derailed Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri.
About 12:45 p.m., a train traveling eastbound on the BNSF track struck a truck that was blocking a public crossing, derailing eight cars and two locomotives, according to a statement from Amtrak.
There were 243 passengers and 12 crewmembers on board the train. Officials said there were early reports of injuries.
Anyone with questions about friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101.
Chicago police report no leads in shooting death of 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore
Tunney has nothing but praise for police—even after 3 shot and 3 stabbed in attacks after Pride Parade
The Latest
Chicago police report no leads in shooting death of 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore
Investigators have gotten different versions of what happened Friday evening when Cecilia Thomas was shot in the head in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
Tunney has nothing but praise for police—even after 3 shot and 3 stabbed in attacks after Pride Parade
“I have to give a shout-out to the police. They did an amazing job. There were plenty of police resources,” Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) said. “Given the volume of people that were here, they did a great job…I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
The owners were bombarded with calls once news of the Bridgeport institution’s closure spread. “We know we are always busy, but the way they think about the food, and about everything is amazing,” co-owner Josie Rodriguez said.
“I know everyone wants COVID to be over,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Unfortunately, we continue to see the COVID virus itself mutate quickly, with new, more contagious subvariants emerging every few weeks.”
“If Kellz goes down, everybody’s going down,” intoned a voice on the YouTube video.