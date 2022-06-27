The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Amtrak train heading to Chicago derails in Missouri

There were 243 passengers and 12 crew members on board the train. Officials said there were early reports of injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An Amtrak train headed for Chicago was derailed June 27, 2022 in Missouri.

AP file photo

An Amtrak train headed from Los Angeles to Chicago was derailed Monday afternoon near Mendon, Missouri.

About 12:45 p.m., a train traveling eastbound on the BNSF track struck a truck that was blocking a public crossing, derailing eight cars and two locomotives, according to a statement from Amtrak.

There were 243 passengers and 12 crewmembers on board the train. Officials said there were early reports of injuries.

Anyone with questions about friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101.

