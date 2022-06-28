6 displaced in Lower West Side fire

Six people were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire on the Lower West Side.
Officials responded to a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of South Seeley Avenue about 6:35 p.m. and the blaze was struck out shortly after, Chicago fire officials said.
No injuries were reported and six adults were displaced, officials said.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
‘Downstate farmer’ plows through the field — Darren Bailey handily wins six-candidate GOP governor’s race
Brady, a 21-year General Assembly veteran and deputy minority leader, has promised to modernize the secretary of state’s office.
The race is close despite a huge money advantage for Deerfield lawyer Steve Kim. Tom DeVore holds a slight lead.
“I just got off the phone with Sean and congratulated him on winning this race,” Newman told supporters. “I know some people will not like it, but we need to unite.”
With more than 84% of precincts counted statewide, Bailey had 57.2% of the vote compared to 15.8% for downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and 15.4% for third-place candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
A jubilant crowd greeted Ramirez, 39, chanting her name as she entered her election party Tuesday. Supporters had created a salsa song they blasted outside a polling place Tuesday: “Delia, she’s ready,” goes the song, “ready to interrupt the corruption.”