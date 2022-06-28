The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 28, 2022

6 displaced in Lower West Side fire

Fire officials responded to the blaze in the 2300 block of South Seeley Avenue about 6:35 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Fire officials at the scene where six adults were displaced after a fire June 28, 2022 on the Lower West Side.

Chicago Fire Media

Six people were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire on the Lower West Side.

Officials responded to a two-alarm fire in the 2300 block of South Seeley Avenue about 6:35 p.m. and the blaze was struck out shortly after, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and six adults were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

