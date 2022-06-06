The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022

Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With both Mars and Jupiter in your sign, you’re pumped! Be encouraged by this blessing and work hard for what you want to attain this week because everything is lined up in your favor. Plan ahead for the week, and plan for success!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With Venus in your sign, you find it easy to be charming and diplomatic with others. Furthermore, Mercury, also in your sign, is now moving forward after being retrograde, which gives you a sense of forward momentum. Take note: This is a good week to buy wardrobe items for yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful week for you because the sun is in your sign. (This happens for four weeks once a year.) Be wise and use the advantage that the sun in your sign gives you because it attracts favorable situations and people to you. It also helps you to project yourself and make a strong impression.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This week two contradictory energies are at play for you. The sun is hiding in your chart, which means that you, too, will prefer being low key by working alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, Mars arouses your ambition and Venus makes you want to chat to everyone. Go figure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Use this day to plan your week ahead. Midweek, there will be a favorable energy, which might tempt you to kick back and relax. However, that would be a mistake. Instead, you can use this energy to accomplish a lot! Make a list.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can look forward to a strong week ahead. The sun at the top of your chart makes you look good to others; while midweek, a beautiful energy will help you to accomplish a lot. Therefore, get mentally geared up for this opportunity. Plan what you want to achieve and expect success!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Both the Air Signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) and the Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) get a marvelous boost this week! On Thursday, you can promote connections and networking with others. Start today to plan for this opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can accomplish a lot now because fiery Mars will help you to work hard. However, Mars will also make you energetic (and perhaps bossy), which is why you will do best working on your own. You’re ready to work hard, but you want to call the shots.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be aware of making an effort to get along with others this week, especially partners and close friends. The sun is opposite your sign, which means it’s a good time to form working units with others and explore the benefits of cooperation. Sometimes you fly solo — sometimes you don’t.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Because increased chaos and activity on the home front might be a distraction, use the wonderful energy the sun is giving you this week to help you manage your life. Examine your duties and responsibilities. Focus on being efficient and effective in everything you do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have lots of playful energy, which will encourage you to make social plans this week, including playful activities with kids. You also will enjoy redecorating and making improvements at home, plus entertaining!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This week you will want to hang at home, enjoying time by yourself — if you can swing this. Nevertheless, Mars will encourage you to work hard to boost your earnings; and Jupiter will attract money to you! Ka-ching! It’s a mixed bag.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Giamatti (1967) shares your birthday. You have a sharp, analytical mind, which is why you have many intellectual interests. Basically, you’re good at many things because you’re energetic and curious. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you will be wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant.

