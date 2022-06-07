Boy, 14, among 3 wounded in shooting near courtyard in Altgeld Gardens

A 14-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting near a courtyard in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

The wounded were near a courtyard in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue about 3:35 p.m. when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

A man, 24, was shot in the face and a woman, 45, suffered a graze wound to the chest, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

