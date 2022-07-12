The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting

The Highland Park boy again is in critical condition, with a partially collapsed lung and a new infection. He needs additional, complex surgery, according to his family.

By  Brett Chase
   
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Cooper Roberts’ condition worsened Tuesday to critical condition.

Provided

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, now needs further, complex surgery, as his condition has worsened.

The boy, whose spinal cord was severed by a bullet, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down, is again back in critical condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital after having shown some improvement Friday, according to his family.

“Cooper’s esophagus has reopened,” his family said in a written update Tuesday. “As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex and lengthy surgery today to again attempt to repair his torn esophagus. This is his seventh surgery and is of particularly high risk given his age and current condition.”

One of Cooper’s lungs is partially collapsed, according to the family, and he also has been experiencing an elevated heart rate and spiking fever due to a new infection. Those conditions are being treated with medication.

Cooper was one of dozens of people shot at the parade. Seven have died.

Robert E. Crimo III, 21, is being held on murder charges in the mass shooting.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Cooper’s medical bills. As of Tuesday, almost $1.4 million has been raised.

Cooper’s twin brother Luke was treated and released from a hospital for leg wounds from shrapnel. Their mother Keely Roberts required surgeries after she suffered foot and leg wounds.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

