The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Highland Park parade shooting News Crime

Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George

Upgraded to serious condition, he’s breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator and is able for the first time since the shooting at the Fourth of July parade to speak.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
Cooper Roberts, 8, is breathing on his own and has spoken his first words since being shot Monday. He asked to see his twin brother Luke and his dog George.

Cooper Roberts, 8, is breathing on his own and has spoken his first words since being shot Monday. He asked to see his twin brother Luke and his dog George.

Provided

One of the first things Cooper Roberts wanted was to see his twin brother Luke and his dog George.

To his family’s enormous relieft, the 8-year-old boy whose spinal cord was severed by a bullet in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, was breathing on his own Friday and spoke his first words since Monday.

His condition was upgraded to serious from critical at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

“He is conscious for the first time and been removed from the ventilator but in a great deal of pain,” according to a written statement from his family, who live in Highland Park. “Cooper is asking to see his 8-year-old twin Luke and his dog George.”

Related

The boy is paralyzed from the waist down, but his doctors say he has suffered no brain damage or cognitive impact from the shooting, according to the family.

The improvements followed an operation Wednesday night, the latest of several operations he’s had.

Initially treated at Highland Park Hospital, Cooper was airlifted Monday to Comer after a bullet entered his chest and severed his spinal cord.

As of Friday, the family has raised almost $850,000 through a GoFundMe listing toward his medical care.

Cooper’s mother Keely Roberts, who s superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, also was shot, suffering foot and leg wounds, but left the hospital following two surgeries so she could see her son, according to the family.

Cooper’s twin brother Luke was treated for leg wounds from shrapnel. The boys’ father Jason also was at the parade but wasn’t hurt.

Cooper also has four older sisters who weren’t at the parade.

Robert Crimo III, 21, has been charged with murder in the Fourth of July parade shootings, which left seven dead and dozens injured.

Cooper’s family has described Cooper and his twin brother as best friends.

“There’s nothing this kid can’t do and no words for the amount of goodness within,” according to his sister Payton Roberts.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Mourners at funeral for Jacki Sundheim urged not to be bitter, indifferent despite the cruelty that took the 63-year-old’s life
At Highland Park parade mass shooting, doctors went from watching to treating the wounded
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts with severed spinal cord
Highland Park residents grieve together, ponder the future: ‘We’re gonna be looking over our shoulders forever’
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
The Latest
Signs against gun violence are placed at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6 in Highland Park.
Letters to the Editor
Assault weapons are too readily available
A country that allows, indeed encourages and celebrates such acquisition, is committing genocide on its own people.
By Letters to the Editor
 
&nbsp;In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of “F Troop,” poses during the filming of an episode at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles. The 99-year-old Storch died of natural causes early Friday.
Entertainment and Culture
Larry Storch, starred on TV’s ‘F Troop,’ dies at 99
His many theater appearances ranged from a brutal detective in a 1983 Broadway revival of “Porgy and Bess” to Chief Sitting Bull in the 2000 revival of “Annie Get Your Gun” with Reba McEntire.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 
A person was shot and killed June 15, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide
Chicago police said a female was found unresponsive in an alley about 6:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mourners hug outside North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe after the funeral for Jacqueline Sundheim, Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Sundheim was one of the victims of the Fourth of July Highland Park shooting where the suspect, Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, allegedly fired more than 80 rounds into a crowd of paradegoers.
Highland Park parade shooting
Mourners at funeral for Jacki Sundheim urged not to be bitter, indifferent despite the cruelty that took the 63-year-old’s life
Sundheim was one of those killed during the July Fourth Highland Park parade.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue at the scene of a mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
La Voz Chicago
OPINIÓN: Los tiroteos masivos son terrorismo
Los tiroteos masivos en lugares públicos son diferentes a la violencia ordinaria.
By Mona Charen
 