Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George

One of the first things Cooper Roberts wanted was to see his twin brother Luke and his dog George.

To his family’s enormous relieft, the 8-year-old boy whose spinal cord was severed by a bullet in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, was breathing on his own Friday and spoke his first words since Monday.

His condition was upgraded to serious from critical at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

“He is conscious for the first time and been removed from the ventilator but in a great deal of pain,” according to a written statement from his family, who live in Highland Park. “Cooper is asking to see his 8-year-old twin Luke and his dog George.”

The boy is paralyzed from the waist down, but his doctors say he has suffered no brain damage or cognitive impact from the shooting, according to the family.

The improvements followed an operation Wednesday night, the latest of several operations he’s had.

Initially treated at Highland Park Hospital, Cooper was airlifted Monday to Comer after a bullet entered his chest and severed his spinal cord.

As of Friday, the family has raised almost $850,000 through a GoFundMe listing toward his medical care.

Cooper’s mother Keely Roberts, who s superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, also was shot, suffering foot and leg wounds, but left the hospital following two surgeries so she could see her son, according to the family.

Cooper’s twin brother Luke was treated for leg wounds from shrapnel. The boys’ father Jason also was at the parade but wasn’t hurt.

Cooper also has four older sisters who weren’t at the parade.

Robert Crimo III, 21, has been charged with murder in the Fourth of July parade shootings, which left seven dead and dozens injured.

Cooper’s family has described Cooper and his twin brother as best friends.

“There’s nothing this kid can’t do and no words for the amount of goodness within,” according to his sister Payton Roberts.

