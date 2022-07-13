The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Woman’s boyfriend sees men on the side during their ‘breaks’

He’s still in the closet, and she’s tempted to break up with him because he keeps secrets and can’t let go of his ex.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Woman’s boyfriend sees men on the side during their ‘breaks’
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, “Ashton,” is bisexual. After we have fights, he takes “breaks” and uses them to be with other men. He has several friends who are bisexual or transgender. He is presently in the closet about his status because he comes from a Christian family and lives in a highly conservative area.

He was still maintaining contact last year with his on-again, off-again boyfriend, “Will,” even though he swore nothing was going on between them. He always rushed back to Will or kept him on the side during his other relationships as well. I almost broke up with him four months ago over his hanging out with Will.

Now he wants his friend “Cody,” who is a transgender male, to stay with him for several days for an upcoming concert there. I’m in the process of moving to his area, but I don’t trust him not to have sexual relations outside of ours. My straight male friends have warned me not to trust him.

Should I break up with him because I don’t feel he respects his female partners as much as he does his male ones? It also seems like he has a double standard with sharing phone details. I share mine openly, but he isn’t as open with his, which leads me to think he’s still got someone else on the side. Yet he wants me to see only him. Help! — FRUSTRATED GIRL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Because someone identifies as bisexual does not mean the person is incapable of being monogamous. Ashton, however, seems to use these “breaks” to consort solely with other males. He may be using you to hide his true orientation from his Christian family. None of this bodes well for your relationship. Listen to your friends. They may have more insight into Ashton’s character than you do.

P.S. People who hide their phones often have more going on than they are comfortable revealing. Consider this another red flag, and reconsider both the move and your romance with him.

DEAR ABBY: I have a lifelong friend whose oldest child has always been led to believe that his stepmother is his mother. The stepmom has had two children of her own now, and it is clear that she treats her own kids far better. I recall example after example. When does the charade end?

I have been close friends with the kid’s dad since childhood, but that poor kid will feel betrayed when he finds out who his mother really is and that I was one of the adults who knew and kept it from him. He will be 18 soon. What can I do? — SILENCED IN THE WEST

DEAR SILENCED: Talk to the young man’s father. Point out that because of genetic testing, it’s only a matter of time until his son learns the truth about who his birth mother is, and it would be better if the news comes from his father.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: What else can I do to make grandkids’ mom appreciate me?
Dear Abby: A marriage sours as husband’s fuse suddenly shortens
Dear Abby: Friend gives me dating advice when what I really want is her
Dear Abby: Unprompted, friend runs a search, sends me dirt on the man I’m dating
Dear Abby: Should we press charges against dogs’ kidnapper?
Dear Abby: I overheard co-worker gossiping about size of my belly
The Latest
Alex&nbsp;Niemiec (left), his older brother Kevin and their dad Robert with a super slam of six species of trout and salmon from Lake Michigan, including the pending Illinois record pink salmon. Provided photo
Sports
Pending Illinois record pink salmon caught out of North Point among a super slam on Lake Michigan
Alex Niemiec’s pending Illinois record pink salmon highlights a super slam on Sunday on Lake Michigan during a family charter with Capt. Gerry Urbanozo out of North Point Marina.
By Dale Bowman
 
Researchers from the University of Manchester and English Heritage, the charity that cares for Arthur’s Stone in the West Midlands of England, are conducting an excavation of the site in hopes of finding traces of the Neolithic Era Britons who built and used the chambered tomb.
Nation/World
Arthur’s Stone, a 5,000-year-old monument connected to King Arthur, now being excavated
The massive, Neolithic Era structure has been the subject of many tales — including that the fabled king slayed a giant there. Arthur’s Stone was built around 3,700 B.C.
By USA TODAY
 
Film_Review___Persuasion.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Persuasion’: Breezy romance updates Jane Austen novel with modern language and rhythms
Likable Dakota Johnson stars as the 19th century heroine reunited with the suitor she jilted.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 13. 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_106953812.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Despite WNBA All-Star Weekend shortfalls, Sky believe the event has strength to stand alone
The players’ general perspective on the league’s 18th annual All-Star Game was positive, with many saying it was the best in WNBA history. Sky CEO/president Adam Fox said the organization is open and interested in hosting again.
By Annie Costabile
 