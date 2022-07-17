2 killed during shootout in Lawndale

Two men were killed during a shootout early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The two were in a vehicle going south about 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a red SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, leading to a shootout between occupants in both vehicles, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the upper back, police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

Less than 12 hours earlier, another man was fatally shot less than a mile away.

The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.