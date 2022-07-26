The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans

With so many far more pressing issues around town and in the parks that are in need of public funding, taxpayers shouldn’t be made responsible for a billion-dollar stadium renovation.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans
A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25.

Landmark Development

The trio of Soldier Field renovation plans released by the mayor’s office this week — particularly the most-expensive version calling for a dome over the stadium — might well have the words “potential boondoggle” stamped around the margins.

How else to explain Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s wish to burn up between $900 million to $2.2 billion to expand the stadium to either retain a football team that has clearly moved on, or to lure events that have expressed no real interest in being here?

And who’ll pay for this thing? The mayor refused to say, which says to us, taxpayers — who are still on the hook for $400 million in debt from the 2003 Soldier Field rehab — beware.

“We will make a very compelling case that any investment made of precious tax dollars will have a substantial return on that investment that makes sense for the taxpayers,” Lightfoot said Monday.

Editorials bug

Editorials

There’s no doubt that it’s time to rethink Soldier Field. But with so many far more pressing issues around town and in the parks that are in need of public funding, taxpayers shouldn’t be made responsible for carrying a billion-dollar stadium renovation.

Dome ‘prohibitively expensive’

The dome was among three options Lightfoot presented at a Monday news conference at Soldier Field.

Other proposals included putting in the structure to add a dome later, or making renovations to better accommodate professional soccer, college football games and other events.

Admittedly, some version of the third option might make some sense. As it stands now, it’s still a staggering $900 million.

But the mayor’s claims in Monday’s announcement that a revamped Soldier Field could lure big-ticket events like the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four seemed more like wishful thinking than an actual plan.

That no one from the NFL or the college basketball association attended the news conference to speak up for the mayor’s effort makes us uneasy.

“We have not seen any plan that would keep that burden off the taxpayers,” said Friends of the Parks Executive Director Juanita Irizarry, who was part of the mayor’s 23-member working group tasked with rethinking the park district-owned Soldier Field and the Museum Campus — but was left out of the final round of discussions on Soldier Field’s future.

“Friends of the Parks does not agree that there should be a dome on Soldier Field,” Irizarry said.

She called the move “prohibitively expensive,” and makes a strong point by saying the money should be devoted to “rebuilding or fixing crumbling field houses and other park infrastructure around the city.”

Stadium, not a cash register

For all its expense and aesthetic issues, the 2003 Soldier Field redo did have at least one benefit: It kept the decaying 1924 stadium from crumbling away.

But judging from the latest renderings, the proposed renovations seem wrongly intent in turning the old soldier by the lake into a money maker. The mayor on Monday said as much herself.

“Whether the Bears stay, and I hope they do, but even if they don’t, we’re going to generate a massive amount of revenue and financial impact for our city,” Lightfoot said.

As the park district’s biggest asset, it’s only right that Soldier Field pay its own freight and contribute significantly to the agency’s coffers.

But the notion that it can be retrofitted to operate as a massive cash register sounds to us like a reason to justify a large public ask down the road: “Don’t worry, folks. We’ll make it all back”.

That’s always the promise — the carrot dangled — when it comes to justifying funding for big public projects in this city.

And yet it never quite happens. The taxpayers rarely get the relief. Only the bill.

Want to write a letter to the editor or submit an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
To fight the scourge of crime and violence, we’ve got to know what works
Erasing the legacy of redlining will take action by Congress, state legislature
Are the endangered Century and Consumer buildings headed toward landmark status?
When schools don’t have librarians, it’s cause for alarm
The time to take monkeypox outbreak seriously is now
Chicago has our vote to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention
The Latest
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to two runs, none earned, through seven innings Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs sweep Pirates, extend winning streak to six as rotation shines
Right-hander Keegan Thompson threw a career-high seven innings on Tuesday in the Cubs’ 4-2 victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
HUNGERSTRIKE_030521_14.jpg
News
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
The Chicago Teachers Union says the teachers, including a hunger striker, are being retaliated against for embarrassing Mayor Lightfoot. The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday.
By Brett Chase
 
FastTimes_1920_1.JPG
Movies and TV
40 years ago, ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ defined an era
The best of the racy teen comedies perfectly preserves the fashions and attitudes of the ’80s.
By Richard Roeper
 
madamezulubenefit.jpeg
Music
Perry Farrell, ‘I Can Help’ singer Billy Swan join Billy Corgan’s benefit for Highland Park massacre victims
The Smashing Pumpkins frontman has lived in Highland Park for years. The benefit will be at Madame Zuzu’s, the tea house he runs with his partner, clothing designer Chloé Mendel.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Willson Contreras says goodbye to Cubs fans, Wrigley Field. Will this ever make sense?
In the fantastical world where up is down, good is bad and rich is poor, the Cubs seem to have no use for a three-time All-Star in his prime.
By Steve Greenberg
 