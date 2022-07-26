The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Authorities identify girl, 15, shot and killed inside home in Chicago Lawn

A person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Authorities identify girl, 15, shot and killed inside home in Chicago Lawn
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.

Authorities have released the name of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed inside a home in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side Tuesday night.

Shaniya Daniels was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She lived on the same block where she was shot.

A person of interest was being questioned by police. No charges have been announced.

The shooting happened in the 8th police district, which stretches across the Southwest Side from Archer Heights to Clearing and Ashburn. The district has seen a 26% decrease in murders over last year, from 19 to 14, and a 13% increase in shootings, from 75 to 85, according to police statistics.

Next Up In Crime
Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side
12 shot over 8 hours in Chicago: 15-year-old girl killed and two other teens, 15 and 16, wounded in separate attacks
Man shot to death while riding in car in South Deering
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood
16-year-old girl and a woman shot in West Garfield Park
Man killed in drive-by shooting on Near West Side
The Latest
The James R. Thompson Center in the Loop is seen in this photo, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, minutes before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Prime Group Chairman Michal Reschke’s development group won the request for proposals to redesign the Thompson Center. They plan to preserve most of the Thompson Center’s original design and turn it into a mixed-use property. The state will own about 30% of it.
Chicago
Google taking over Thompson Center from the state
The search engine giant, with 2,000 employees in Chicago, will occupy the entire building.
By David Roeder
 
East St. Louis’ Macaleab Rich (2) controls the ball against Joliet West during the Riverside-Brookfield Shootout.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: East St. Louis, recruiting changes and the NIL impact
A look at an emerging team from the southern part of the state, the continued impact of the transfer portal, and a scenario involving NIL that has changed the way we look at recruiting.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom before a hearing Wednesday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner testifies that she received poor translation during her arrest in Russia
Along with the interpreter who provided an incomplete translation, Griner said she received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer and was instructed to sign documents without an explanation of what they implied.
By Vladimir Isachenkov | Associated Press
 
Rep. Matt Gaetz autographs a picture during Turning Point’s annual Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.
Columnists
Republicans have a woman problem
It’s hard to remember a GOP that was truly appalled by ignorant, impolitic, anti-women comments. Those comments are now so commonplace they barely register. So abundant are they, in fact, that there are categories of anti-women Republicans.
By S. E. Cupp
 
merlin_37653464.jpg
Things To Do
New interactive Harry Potter attraction to debut in Chicago
Starting Nov. 11, ‘Magic at Play’ will offer hands-on wizarding experiences at Water Tower Place.
By Darel Jevens
 