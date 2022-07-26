Authorities identify girl, 15, shot and killed inside home in Chicago Lawn

Authorities have released the name of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed inside a home in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side Tuesday night.

Shaniya Daniels was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road just before 7 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She lived on the same block where she was shot.

A person of interest was being questioned by police. No charges have been announced.

The shooting happened in the 8th police district, which stretches across the Southwest Side from Archer Heights to Clearing and Ashburn. The district has seen a 26% decrease in murders over last year, from 19 to 14, and a 13% increase in shootings, from 75 to 85, according to police statistics.

