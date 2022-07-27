2 seriously hurt after car crashes into home in Crystal Lake

A driver crashed into a home in suburban Crystal Lake Wednesday evening, causing life-threatening injuries to himself and a person inside the residence.

Just after 7 p.m., a man drove a car through a home in the 100 block of Heather Drive, Crystal Lake police said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Condell Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A man inside the home was taken to the same hospital also with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the incident.

