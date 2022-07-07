Gun Violence, you have taken so much that is dear from all of us

Gun Violence:

You’ve taken away loved ones and ripped apart our families.

You stole the joy of our community celebrations, festivals andfireworks.

You canceled birthday parties, anniversary and celebratory gatherings that were planned for months and that were to be held at our now-canceled public events.

You stole the wages and the incomes of the businesses and the employees who weren’t able to do their jobs because stores and events were canceled out of respectful mourning and so that crime investigations may continue.

You stole our ability to not question a worst-case scenario when a banging sound goes off.

You’ve taken away the peace that our first responders need only be ready for common accidents and emergencies.

You’ve stolen interactions with others that would have helped each of our own mental health.

You’ve stolen picnics and snuggling under the stars on the lawn at Ravinia Festival.

You took away the experience oftoddlers dancing in the grass in front of instruments they may be seeing for the first time at a Food Truck Thursdays.

You trapped us inside for hours as we feared the unknown and worried for those searching out the danger.

You traumatized our health care workers and overloaded our hospitals with violent carnage.

You have frightened so many children.

You make us question any future choices we make for fellowship.

Gun violence happens because we allow people to have guns.

Americans, we need to destroy the ability of guns robbing us of our loved ones and livelihood.

Let’s figure this out.

Jen Richards, Highland Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Ban assault weapons

Though it is encouraging that our federal legislators have finally taken some bipartisan steps to address to gun violence, it is clear that our country is far from the place we have to be to protect our American citizens in large cities and small towns alike.

It will take decades to nationally diminish the gun culture that permeates and destroys our American society. The reasons for this cancer of gun violence are many, but too many of our legislators and federal courts are to blame for their antiquated and misguided interpretation of the Second Amendment. Their decisions have tied the hands of law enforcement agencies and left us at the mercy of violent individuals, a minority of gun enthusiasts, and special interests who block sane, rational societal protections.

Fortunately, our state population has elected responsible senators, many rational congressmen, compassionate mayors, and a governor who put public safety above all else. We can only move one step at a time. Let Illinois be the first state to move forward and ban assault weapons state wide and enact the most efficient gun safety laws in the nation. Governor Pritzker, I call on you to initiate a referendum on November’s ballot to prohibit the sale, transfer, or possession of assault weapons in the state of Illinois.

Betty Kleinberg, Deerfield

Slow post office

At the Elmhurst Post Office, slow is their fast. When residents of ZIP code 60126 in Elmhurst go to the post office, an extended wait is all too often the norm. While a number of people wait, three USPS windows remain vacant. The USPS just raised the postal rates, while service to the waiting public remains — waiting. Hum!

Richard J. White, Elmhurst

Vote with a conscience

Do not vote for any legislator opposed to a ban on assault weapons. It is time for all Americans with a conscience to be one-issue voters. I don’t care if you love a candidate’s ideas or visions … if he/she is opposed to a ban on assault weapons, vote for the opponent. I don’t care if you vote Democrat or GOP. Do not vote for a candidate who is opposed to a ban on assault weapons.

Brian Linker, Edgewater