Man shot on CTA Red Line train at 69th Street

A 21-year-old man was shot on a CTA Red Line train early Friday evening.
The man was riding on the train near the 0-100 block of West 69th Street when someone approached him and shot him in the shoulder, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.
Red Line trains between 63rd and 95th streets were temporarily suspended, the Chicago Transit Authority said. Later in the evening, trains started to run again through that section, but did not stop at the 69th Street station.
