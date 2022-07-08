The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot on CTA Red Line train at 69th Street

The man was hospitalized in fair condition, police said. Trains between 63rd and 95th streets were temporarily suspended.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot on CTA Red Line train at 69th Street
A man was stabbed on a Blue Line train June 30, 2022, in the Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

A 21-year-old man was shot on a CTA Red Line train early Friday evening.

The man was riding on the train near the 0-100 block of West 69th Street when someone approached him and shot him in the shoulder, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Red Line trains between 63rd and 95th streets were temporarily suspended, the Chicago Transit Authority said. Later in the evening, trains started to run again through that section, but did not stop at the 69th Street station.

Next Up In Crime
Cooper Roberts, boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, improving, wants to see twin Luke, dog George
3 months in prison for Pennsylvania businessman caught up in Dorothy Brown probe
Death of person found in North Side alley ruled homicide
At Highland Park parade mass shooting, doctors went from watching to treating the wounded
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts with severed spinal cord
Man killed in Chatham shooting
The Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press conference in Chicago on Friday.
News
Rev. Al Sharpton calls for release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
“We stand rock solid behind Brittney Griner,” Rev. Sharpton said at a news conference in Chicago, as the WNBA kicked off festivities leading up to its All-Star Game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.
By Manny Ramos
 
Aiden McCarthy, 2 1⁄2 years old, lost both parents in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting. His grandfather said his father Kevin McCarthy used his body to shield the child from the gunfire.
Editorials
Lives lost in Highland Park shooting leave community, country reeling in grief, heartache
Republican lawmakers often decry fatherlessness and the breakdown of “family values,” yet they recoil at the thought of enacting common sense gun regulations. These misguided leaders need a reminder that with each shooting, someone’s family is demoralized or destroyed.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Mourners hug Friday morning as they walk into Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation in Evanston for the funeral for 88-year-old Stephen Straus, who was one of seven people killed in a mass shooting that left more than three dozen others injured during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Family recalls Stephen Straus’ hysterical zest for life, ended by Highland Park parade shooting
“He taught us the art of laughter and the value of being downright naughty,” Peter Straus said of his father.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Brianna Buckley (from left), Demetra Dee, Renee Lockett and Sydney Charles portray three generations of one family dealing with the difficulties of day-to-day life compounded by the insurmountable Flint, Michigan, water crisis in “cullud wattah” at Victory Gardens Theater. |&nbsp;Liz Lauren Photo
Theater
Victory Gardens Theater cancels remaining performances of ‘cullud wattah’ amid company upheaval
The move comes on the heels of a week filled with turmoil for the theater, including the decision by the company’s board of directors, led by chairman Charles E. Harris, to place artistic director Ken-Matt Martin on leave.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to civil rights leader Diane Nash during a ceremony Thursday in the East Room of the White House in Washington
Nation/World
Civil Rights icon, Chicago native awarded Medal of Freedom
Nash also later taught in Chicago Public Schools and directed her activism toward fair housing and other issues, including the Vietnam War and the women’s liberation movement.
By Associated Press
 