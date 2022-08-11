Horoscope for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Aquarius peaks at 6:36 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Note to parents: Be vigilant about your kids because this is an accident-prone day for them. Meanwhile, social plans might change. Guard against sports accidents or upsets. Guard possessions and money as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Do what you can to keep the peace at home today because this is a full- moon day. It’s hard to please everyone because you might feel torn between career and family. In addition, sudden changes and family conflicts are likely. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Be scrupulous in everything you do to avoid regrets. Steer clear of controversial disputes with others because these kinds of arguments will be depressing. You don’t need this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because arguments, disputes, accidents, theft and potential damage might create a situation you regret. Anything could happen. Therefore, be smart and keep your eyes open and take care of what you own.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an explosive day. For starters, it’s the only full moon opposite your sign all year. (This can create tension with partners and close friends.) Meanwhile, in another part of the forest, unpredictable Uranus is challenging your sign. Therefore, be wise and take everything slow and easy. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension and disputes might take place at work. You might also encounter travel delays and arguments about touchy subjects, especially politics, religion and racial issues. Tread carefully! Be smart and steer clear of political arguments — at least for today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents need to be patient with their kids because this particular full moon energy can be hard to handle when dealing with children. Also be aware of banking issues and changes to shared property. You snooze, you lose. Romance might also likely suffer from today’s full moon. Easy does it. Be kind and be patient.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day dealing with family members, parents, partners and close friends because there’s a lot of explosive energy out there. In part this is due to the full moon taking place today. Note: bosses and parents might surprise you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day because the full moon is also challenged by the energy of wild, wacky Uranus. Travel plans might change, especially for work-related travel. Avoid controversial subjects when talking to others today because heated arguments might break out. Maintain your cool in all things.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. You might find money; you might lose money. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. In addition, be vigilant with your kids. Be aware of where they are and what they’re doing to avoid accidents and regrets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Well, this is a challenging day for you because today, the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. This can create tension with others. In addition, this energy is affected by a challenge from unpredictable Uranus. This is an accident-prone day. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be accommodating and diplomatic with work colleagues to avoid difficulties and disputes on this full moon day. Likewise, be aware of your own actions and words because this is an accident-prone day for you. Therefore, go slowly and be aware of everything you say and do. Don’t rock the boat.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Viola Davis (1965) shares your birthday. You are charming, energetic and practical. You are a good planner who is organized and knows how to motivate others. You are friendly, sociable and comfortable with people from all walks of life. Seek solitude this year so that you can learn and study something new. You might also teach others.

