The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Eat Well Well

Bioflavonoids help reduce inflammation, boost overall health

Diets that regularly include bioflavonoid-rich foods have been associated with longevity and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, some types of cancer and neurogenerative diseases.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Densie Webb
SHARE Bioflavonoids help reduce inflammation, boost overall health
Fruits, vegetables and plants are primary sources of bioflavonoids.

Fruits, vegetables and plants are primary sources of bioflavonoids.

Dreamstime/TNS

A wide variety of fruits, vegetables and beverages are rich in one of the most complex groups of naturally occurring compounds found in foods.

Known as bioflavonoids or simply flavonoids, more than 8,000 types have been identified, with more likely to be discovered in the future.

Bioflavonoids include isoflavonoids, flavanones, flavonols, flavanols, flavones and anthocyanidins.

Foods rich in bioflavonoids include celery, parsley, herbs, peppers, berries, pomegranates, plums, red wine, grapes, citrus fruits, soybeans, legumes, onions, leeks, Brussels sprouts, kale, broccoli, tea, beans, apples and cocoa.

Diets that regularly include these bioflavonoid-rich foods have been associated with longevity and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, some types of cancer and neurogenerative diseases.

Research suggests that the ability of bioflavonoids to reduce the risk of several diseases is due to their ability to reduce inflammation, boost the body’s immune response and scavenge harmful free radicals. Their protective qualities are the reason they are produced by plants — self-protection against environmental insults.

Bioflavonoid supplements are available in a wide range of combinations and dosages. Many bioflavonoid supplements come from oranges, but it’s not always possible to know the exact source or which bioflavonoids you’re getting in a supplement. A label might simply say “bioflavonoids,” without listing the specific bioflavonoids the supplement contains.

Most common are bioflavonoids paired with vitamin C. That’s because vitamin C enhances their absorption. There are quite a few supplements of individual bioflavonoids, such as hesperidin, quercetin and catechins. If you eat a diet rich in bioflavonoids, you should get plenty, plus vitamin C to aid absorption.

Bioflavonoid absorption and bioavailability depends on several factors besides being coupled with vitamin C. A healthy balance of good bacteria in the intestinal tract also might improve absorption, though studies have shown that high levels of protein in the diet might actually decrease their availability.

It would be virtually impossible to take enough supplements to get all of the thousands of bioflavonoids found naturally in foods. So make bioflavonoid-rich foods a regular part of your daily diet to get the amazing array of bioflavonoids and vitamin C.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Well
Flu season may be coming back with a vengeance this year, experts warn
Constantly adding salt to your food? It’s not a good thing, new study says
America’s fittest cities have the blues: how exercise can improve mental health
Living with breast cancer: The bravery of Olivia Newton-John and her resilience in the face of the unimaginable
New Pompeii discoveries highlight middle-class life in doomed city
Traveling with children affected by ADHD or anxiety? Tips to help ensure smooth sailing
The Latest
File photo of gulls on Lake Calumet. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Meet the angler whose tip led to finding a Lake Calumet silver carp & ways to report such sightings
Cody Bertrand’s sighting while practicing for an Angler’s Choice tournament on Lake Calumet led to the finding and removal a 22-pound silver carp; plus a primer on what to do in such cases.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say
The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Courtney Vandersloot, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper celebrate together in black uniforms.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
3 key stats from the Sky’s record-breaking 2022 season
The Sky will enter the 2022 WNBA playoffs an even better team than last year. Here’s a look at some notable numbers from a record-breaking year.
By Satchel Price
 
Health experts say the flu vaccine is especially important this year, and recommend Americans consider getting it sooner than usual.
Well
Flu season may be coming back with a vengeance this year, experts warn
Health experts point to data in Australia, where flu season runs from May through September, to get a sense of what’s possible for Americans. This year by mid-July, nearly 205,000 cases were reported and 181 people have died, according to the data.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
Beau Brindley as he leaves the Federal Court Building 219 S. Dearborn, after being acquitted on all charges. Monday, August 31, 2015
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial judge in Chicago once acquitted lawyer now representing Kelly co-defendant
Defense attorney Beau Brindley faced perjury and obstruction of justice charges seven years ago in a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, who cleared the rising-star lawyer.
By Jon Seidel
 