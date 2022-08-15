The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Glory hallelujah! Today is the perfect way to begin your week because the moon is in your sign dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. You have the feeling that everything is all right and you’ve nothing to fear. Relations with females are excellent. Today you will get what you give.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a lovely, feel-good day! However, because the moon is hiding in your chart, you might choose to keep a low profile and work alone or behind the scenes. Relations with female relatives will flow smoothly. Why not make plans to redecorate or entertain at home this week?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with groups, classes and organizations because you will enjoy their company, and vice versa, they will love to see you. A discussion with someone might encourage you to expand your goals in an exciting way. Go for the gold!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A great way to begin your week! The Moon is at the top of your chart lined up with lucky, moneybags Jupiter, which makes you look rich in the eyes of others. Well, at least, quite comfortable. Others might admire your success. Your interaction with other countries and different cultures will benefit you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day! The moon is in your fellow Fire sign, and meanwhile, the sun and Venus are in your own sign. Everything is copacetic. It’s a great day to travel or make travel plans. It’s also a wonderful time to explore opportunities in publishing, the law, medicine and the media. Ideas?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for financial discussions, especially pertaining to how you have to divide or share something with someone. For example, negotiations about inheritances, insurance disputes and shared property will probably go in your favor. Yes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze because the moon is directly opposite your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter. This means your relations with others will be upbeat and friendly! You might attract people from other cultures and different countries to you. Deep, philosophical discussions will intrigue you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Work-related travel is likely today. Many of you will also be involved more than usual with people from other cultures and different countries. You will do well if you have to deal with members of the public or large groups because people easily understand each other today. Good feelings abound!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely, playful day! (Whisper: Actually, it’s the perfect day to play hooky.) You want to put fun and pleasure before work — no question. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Take a long lunch. Enjoy sports events, fun times with kids and the entertainment world. Romance is blessed!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for a family discussion, especially with female relatives. You might discuss how to make home improvements, repairs, renovations or perhaps, explore real estate opportunities? In fact, real- estate speculation is favored today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel upbeat, optimistic and enthusiastic about whatever is happening. This makes this a strong and successful day for those of you in marketing, sales, teaching, acting and writing because your words will inspire others and appeal to them. Yadda, yadda, yadda.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

“There’s gold in them thar hills!” Look for ways to boost your income because they exist. Trust your money-making ideas. Explore dealings with foreign countries and other cultures because you can benefit. Be generous because you will get what you give today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, talented and versatile. Warm-hearted and friendly, you also are generous. You have an excellent sense of humor and are a great problem solver. This year, your focus is on your closest relationships. It’s time to find relationships that benefit you. Take time for yourself to discover what makes you happy.

Next Up In Entertainment
Salman Rushdie on ‘road to recovery’
Dear Abby: My boyfriend goes too far in glorifying his late wife
Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022
Ree Drummond hopes new show will help ease the ‘everyday grind’ of at-home cooking
Dear Abby: Controlling ex tries to wreck my new relationship
Horoscope for Saturday, August 13, 2022
The Latest
Three people were shot Sunday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. Numerous police agencies responded to reports of a shooting and helped to evacuate the park.
Crime
3 shot outside Six Flags in Gurnee
“This was not an active shooter incident inside the theme park,” a Gurnee police spokesperson said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Prairie Ridge’s Nathan Greetham receives a handoff from Picasso Ruiz during practice.
High School Football
No. 8 Prairie Ridge primed to continue Fox Valley’s Class 6A dominance
Prairie Ridge has six starters back on offense and five on defense. When the Wolves or Cary-Grove returns a core that solid, it spells trouble for the rest of Class 6A.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A boy, 14, was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Aug. 14, 2022, in Hyde Park.
Crime
14-year-old boy critically wounded in Hyde Park drive-by shooting
The boy was shot in the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Mercury_Kate_Frese_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
If this playoff run is the Sky’s version of ‘The Last Dance,’ they’re intent on seizing the moment
The No. 2 Sky will play the No. 7 Liberty in a best-of-three first-round series starting Wednesday.
By Annie Costabile
 
Second-year player Andrew Vaughn heads for home after ripping a solo homer in the eighth inning. Vaughn is hitting .364 with runners in scoring position.
White Sox
Andrew Vaughn becoming a Mr. Clutch for White Sox
Drives in winning run in all three games against Tigers.
By Mark Gonzales
 