Thursday, August 18, 2022
Michigan State recruit Jeremy Fears Jr. is returning to Joliet West

Jeremy Fears Jr. is coming home. The Joliet native will return to Joliet West for his senior year.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears, Jr., back in 2019.

Sun-Times file photo

Earlier this month Fears announced he was planning to join Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based basketball league. He’s changed his mind just as the school year begins.

Fears committed to Michigan State in January and is currently the No. 39 player in the Class of 2022 according to 247sports.com. His younger brother, Jeremiah Fears, is one of the top sophomores in the state and already has offers from several high-major colleges.

“His heart was set on staying home and playing with his brother,” Jeremy Fears Sr. said. “It’s going to be great to see those two play together. Every game might be standing room only.”

Fears left Joliet West after his freshman year due to uncertainty over whether or not there would be a 2020-21 basketball season due to COVID. He transferred to La Lumiere, a prep schools in Indiana, and eventually rose to prominence as one of the top players in the country.

The Tigers have several high-level opponents scheduled this season, including an opener against St. Rita in Washington, IL.

Fears has won two gold medals with USA Basketball. This summer he scored 17 points and had had six assists in the title game against Spain.

