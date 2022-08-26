The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot and killed inside restaurant in Humboldt Park

He was shot through the window while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed inside restaurant in Humboldt Park
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park.

La Voz AARP

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

La_Voz_Cover_Photo_2.png

Felipe Ruiz Santiago, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Vallas outlines plan to ease police staffing shortage
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting young mother and her sister was already under investigation for another attack
Gunmen kill man at West Pullman gas station, police say
1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago
The Latest
AP22242593439203.jpg
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely: report
La Russa is undergoing tests in Arizona while under the care of his personal doctors.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October has been attacked by a congressional candidate and a conservative organization.
Suburban Chicago
‘They can choose not to come’: Downers Grove library responds to criticism of drag-themed bingo event
The Downers Grove Public Library’s plan to host a drag-themed bingo event for teens in October
By Daily Herald
 
Dozens of new Chicago Police Department officers take an oath during graduation at Navy Pier on March 29, 2022.
City Hall
Vallas outlines plan to ease police staffing shortage
The plan, the most detailed yet released by any mayoral challenger, includes waiving the residency requirement for veteran officers, holding police entrance exams twice a month online, and running academy training night and day.
By Fran Spielman
 
Federal authorities say Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image.
Crime
2nd Illinoisan in two days pleads guilty in connection with Capitol breach
Dawn Frankowski, 54, now faces up to six months behind bars.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden spoke publicly for the first time about emails he had sent from 2011-18 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
NFL
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden ‘ashamed’ of emails that cost him his job
Gruden spoke publicly about the affair for the first time since he resigned as coach of the Raiders last October.
By Associated Press
 