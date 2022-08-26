Man shot and killed inside restaurant in Humboldt Park

A man was shot and killed Friday night while inside a restaurant in Humboldt Park.
Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.
Felipe Ruiz Santiago, 50, was in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. when someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
