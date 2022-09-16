The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos #2 causes a splash on the field as he kicks in warmups before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos #2 causes a splash on the field as he kicks in warmups before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week

Illinois takes in immigrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Bears beat the 49ers in a rain-soaked season opener in our best photos of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
SHARE Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, speaks to the media about crime in Chicago during a press conference in the West Loop, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a “hellhole.”

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, speaks to the media about crime in Chicago during a press conference in the West Loop, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a “hellhole.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot look at each other during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, where Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot look at each other during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, where Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dancers peform with the Willis Tower in the background during the 20th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade along West 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 10.

Dancers peform with the Willis Tower in the background during the 20th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade along West 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 10.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A person goes fishing by Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach, Thursday, Sept. 8.

A person goes fishing by Lake Michigan near Montrose Beach, Thursday, Sept. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lil Nas X performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Uptown, Saturday, Sept. 10.

Lil Nas X performs at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Uptown, Saturday, Sept. 10.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 celebrates after the Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19 - 10, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 celebrates after the Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers, 19 - 10, at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Grorias, right, leans in on Frank, left, for a photo as they sit at their encampment at Montrose Beach park in Uptown, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Grorias, right, hugs Frank, as they sit near their tents at a homeless encampment near Montrose Beach park in Uptown, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Monique Brinkman-Hill, executive director of the South Side Community Art Center, sits in the 82-year-old institution, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Monique Brinkman-Hill, executive director of the South Side Community Art Center, sits in the 82-year-old institution, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate near a baseball field in Washington Park, where two men were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Chicago police investigate near a baseball field in Washington Park, where two men were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cyclists ride by a memorial for Sam Bell, near the scene where Bell was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Friday, Sept. 9.

Cyclists ride by a memorial for Sam Bell, near the scene where Bell was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Friday, Sept. 9.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Attorney John Lausch speaks to reporters after R. Kelly was convicted on six of 13 counts in his indictment, including counts alleging he recorded his sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in the late 1990s, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch speaks to reporters after R. Kelly was convicted on six of 13 counts in his indictment, including counts alleging he recorded his sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in the late 1990s, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Commuters board an outbound Metra train at Union Station in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Commuters board an outbound Metra train at Union Station in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Crime
Two men ‘looking for someone to shoot’ charged with seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side
City Hall
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
Crime
2 Chicago cops charged with felonies in Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason’
View More Stories In News
The Latest
United Parcel Service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the winter holiday season — similar to holiday hiring last year and in 2020.
La Voz Chicago
UPS planea contratar a más de 100,000 trabajadores para la temporada festiva
Los salarios iniciales de los manipuladores de paquetes oscilan entre los $15 y $21 por hora.
By Anne D’Innocenzio | Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Officers Christopher Liakopoulos, left, and Ruben Reynoso faces charges of aggravated battery with a handgun, aggravated discharge of a handgun and official misconduct.
La Voz Chicago
Dos oficiales son despojados de sus poderes policiales por tiroteo en Pilsen
Estaban vestidos de civil y viajaban en una patrulla sin identificación cuando se detuvieron para investigar a un grupo de personas en la cuadra 1000 al oeste de 18th Street.
By Mitch Dudek and Tom Schuba
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts to a Vikings defensive stop on fourth down Sunday.
Bears
With unproven WRs, Aaron Rodgers is learning how the Bears live
The Packers are betting that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will make household names out of their no-name receiving corps. Sunday night, he and Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be throwing to two of the most unproven receiving corps in the NFL.
By Patrick Finley
 
This photo depicts then Cook County Review worker Danilo “Danny B” Barjaktarevic holding money given to him as part of a bribery scheme, according to the FBI.
Crime
Ex-Board of Review worker admits taking bribes for tax breaks, faces 2.5 years in prison
Danilo Barjaktarevic told a judge Friday he was “really sorry that I did it … I lost the trust of my co-workers … and my family …I hurt everybody.” The Chicago Sun-Times revealed last year the worker was under investigation by the FBI.
By Jon Seidel and Mary Norkol
 
Akilah Easter, dean of urban agriculture at Olive-Harvey College, works with hemp plants inside the new campus greenhouse.
Marijuana
Cannabis courses being offered by more Illinois colleges as sales of legal marijuana and hemp products grow
The University of Illinois and 11 community colleges statewide — more than ever — are offering courses to prepare students for jobs in the cannabis industry.
By Patrick Filbin | WBEZ
 