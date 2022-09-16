Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
Illinois takes in immigrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Bears beat the 49ers in a rain-soaked season opener in our best photos of the week.
The Latest
Los salarios iniciales de los manipuladores de paquetes oscilan entre los $15 y $21 por hora.
Estaban vestidos de civil y viajaban en una patrulla sin identificación cuando se detuvieron para investigar a un grupo de personas en la cuadra 1000 al oeste de 18th Street.
The Packers are betting that the future Hall of Fame quarterback will make household names out of their no-name receiving corps. Sunday night, he and Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be throwing to two of the most unproven receiving corps in the NFL.
Danilo Barjaktarevic told a judge Friday he was “really sorry that I did it … I lost the trust of my co-workers … and my family …I hurt everybody.” The Chicago Sun-Times revealed last year the worker was under investigation by the FBI.
Cannabis courses being offered by more Illinois colleges as sales of legal marijuana and hemp products grow
The University of Illinois and 11 community colleges statewide — more than ever — are offering courses to prepare students for jobs in the cannabis industry.