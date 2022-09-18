Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 5

Nearly a third of the Super 25 lost in Week 4, so I was expecting this week’s ranking task to be complicated. Turns out it wasn’t at all.
There’s always a fair amount of guesswork with the football rankings, but a four-game resume is a solid amount of data and that made things easier than expected.
Lockport (lost to Homewood-Flossmoor) and Palatine (lost to Glenbrook South) both drop out. Neuqua Valley returns to the rankings after beating Naperville North and H-F makes its season debut.
Week 5 should be very helpful for sorting things out. There are a few ranked teams that haven’t quite proved it yet and they have good tests this weekend.
Joliet Catholic is a team that keeps rising that I’m not quite sure about. The Hilltoppers barely survived against Providence on Friday and it’s always a danger to give a team too much credit based on what it did last year. Up next for Joliet Catholic is a trip to take on Crete-Monee and Josh Franklin.
If things had worked out differently Glenbrook South and Geneva would have cracked the Super 25 this week. Both teams are 4-0 and have nice wins. They are waiting in the wings.
Week 5’s Super 26
With record and last week’s ranking
1. Mount Carmel (4-0) 1
Friday vs. St. Ignatius
2. Loyola (4-0) 2
Saturday vs. Fenwick
3. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 3
Friday vs. No. 11 Bolingbrook
4. Warren (4-0) 4
Friday vs. Lake Zurich
5. Glenbard West (4-0) 5
Saturday vs. Addison Trail
6. Prospect (4-0) 12
Friday vs. No. 23 Hersey
7. Simeon (4-0) 7
Friday vs. Hubbard at Gately
8. Jacobs (4-0) 17
Friday at Huntley
9. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 15
Friday at Crete-Monee
10. Maine South (2-2) 8
Friday vs. Glenbrook North
11. Bolingbrook (3-1) 16
Friday at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East
12. Marist (2-2) 9
Friday vs. Marmion
13. Lemont (4-0) 14
Friday vs. Tinley Park
14. Lyons (4-0) 19
Saturday vs. No. 24 York
15. Neuqua Valley (3-1) NR
Friday at Naperville Central
16. Naperville North (3-1) 6
Friday vs. DeKalb
17. Prairie Ridge (3-1) 10
Friday vs. Cary-Grove
18. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1) NR
Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais
19. St. Rita (2-2) 20
Friday at St. Patrick
20. Wheaton North (3-1) 11
Friday at Lake Park
21. Batavia (2-2) 21
Friday at Glenbard North
22. Kankakee (3-1) 22
Friday vs. Thornwood
23. Hersey (4-0) 23
Friday at No. 6 Prospect
24. York (4-0) 24
Saturday at No. 14 Lyons
25. Notre Dame (3-1) 25
Friday at St. Viator