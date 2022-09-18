Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 5

Nearly a third of the Super 25 lost in Week 4, so I was expecting this week’s ranking task to be complicated. Turns out it wasn’t at all.

There’s always a fair amount of guesswork with the football rankings, but a four-game resume is a solid amount of data and that made things easier than expected.

Lockport (lost to Homewood-Flossmoor) and Palatine (lost to Glenbrook South) both drop out. Neuqua Valley returns to the rankings after beating Naperville North and H-F makes its season debut.

Week 5 should be very helpful for sorting things out. There are a few ranked teams that haven’t quite proved it yet and they have good tests this weekend.

Joliet Catholic is a team that keeps rising that I’m not quite sure about. The Hilltoppers barely survived against Providence on Friday and it’s always a danger to give a team too much credit based on what it did last year. Up next for Joliet Catholic is a trip to take on Crete-Monee and Josh Franklin.

If things had worked out differently Glenbrook South and Geneva would have cracked the Super 25 this week. Both teams are 4-0 and have nice wins. They are waiting in the wings.

Week 5’s Super 26

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (4-0) 1

Friday vs. St. Ignatius

2. Loyola (4-0) 2

Saturday vs. Fenwick

3. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 3

Friday vs. No. 11 Bolingbrook

4. Warren (4-0) 4

Friday vs. Lake Zurich

5. Glenbard West (4-0) 5

Saturday vs. Addison Trail

6. Prospect (4-0) 12

Friday vs. No. 23 Hersey

7. Simeon (4-0) 7

Friday vs. Hubbard at Gately

8. Jacobs (4-0) 17

Friday at Huntley

9. Joliet Catholic (4-0) 15

Friday at Crete-Monee

10. Maine South (2-2) 8

Friday vs. Glenbrook North

11. Bolingbrook (3-1) 16

Friday at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East

12. Marist (2-2) 9

Friday vs. Marmion

13. Lemont (4-0) 14

Friday vs. Tinley Park

14. Lyons (4-0) 19

Saturday vs. No. 24 York

15. Neuqua Valley (3-1) NR

Friday at Naperville Central

16. Naperville North (3-1) 6

Friday vs. DeKalb

17. Prairie Ridge (3-1) 10

Friday vs. Cary-Grove

18. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1) NR

Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

19. St. Rita (2-2) 20

Friday at St. Patrick

20. Wheaton North (3-1) 11

Friday at Lake Park

21. Batavia (2-2) 21

Friday at Glenbard North

22. Kankakee (3-1) 22

Friday vs. Thornwood

23. Hersey (4-0) 23

Friday at No. 6 Prospect

24. York (4-0) 24

Saturday at No. 14 Lyons

25. Notre Dame (3-1) 25

Friday at St. Viator

