Friday, September 2, 2022
Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

The man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached and multiple people exited and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police near the scene in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Friday, where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in West Garfield Park.

About 6:30 p.m., the man, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when two vehicles approached and multiple people exited and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Chicago police near the scene in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard on Friday, where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in West Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

