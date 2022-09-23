The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
A Chicago Fire Department firefighter pauses in the debris after an explosion tore through the top floor of a four-story apartment building near West End and Central avenues in Austin on the West Side, Tuesday, Sept. 20. Eight people were injured in the blast.

A Chicago Fire Department firefighter pauses in the debris after an explosion tore through the top floor of a four-story apartment building near West End and Central avenues in Austin on the West Side, Tuesday, Sept. 20. Eight people were injured in the blast.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 22 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

A blast in Austin tears through an apartment building, pieces of history arrive at the Field Museum, Chicagoans rock out at Riot Fest and more in our best unseen photos of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Joe Caldarone, 11, takes a bite from his burger at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Saturday, Sept. 17. The shop, which opened in 2012, was set to close its counter service “indefinitely” on Sept. 24 and focus on providing catering services, according to their Facebook page.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance headlines Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Festivalgoers walk by graffiti that reads “NO RIOT FEST IN OUR PARK” along the Riot Park fence in Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Vice President Kamala Harris, center, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker raise hands in support of one another during a rally at the UIC Forum at the University of Illinois Chicago campus, Friday, Sept. 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

William Dichtel, a Northwestern University chemistry professor whose research found a way to destroy “forever chemicals,” which can cause adverse health effects, in his laboratory at Northwestern in Evanston, Thursday, Sept. 1.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dancers perform during the South Chicago Mexican Independence Day Parade on Southeast Side, Sunday, Sept. 18.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) displays a 5-inch knife during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall to urge his colleagues to vote against a settlement in connection with the 2017 Chicago police officer shooting of Dwane Rowlett, Wednesday, Sept. 21. The $900,000 settlement agreement passed on a vote of 27-20.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 300 block of West Elm Street where a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg in Seward Park, Monday, Sept. 19.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and one festivalgoer reads a book while Taking Back Sunday performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Friday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Sixth grader Isaris Ramos looks through newly received books during a Bernie’s Book Bank handout outside Jahn Elementary School at 3149 N. Wolcott Ave. in Lake View, Thursday, Sept. 22.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx speaks during a news conference at her office in the Loop, where she announced charges against Chicago Police Officer Ruben Reynoso and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, Friday, Sept. 16. Reynoso and Liakopoulos both face felony charges for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding an unarmed man during a July shootout on the Southwest Side that also wounded a second man, authorities said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Police Officer Ruben Reynoso, in grey jacket, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, in black hoodie, run to a car after posting bond and walking out of Cook County Jail, Friday, Sept. 16. Liakopoulos and Reynoso are charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct for allegedly opening fire on Miguel Medina, a 23-year-old man who Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said was not armed with a gun.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails headlines Day 3 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands flock to Douglass Park for Day 1 of Riot Fest, Friday, Sept. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The bones of a 35-foot-long duck-billed dinosaur called Parrosaurus missouriensis found in Missouri five years ago, nicknamed “The Beast,” arrives at the Field Museum, Friday, Sept. 16.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Minerva Arzuaga, center, mother of Gyovanni Arzuaga, is comforted by family members after she collapsed during a news conference outside the former John Hancock Center to decry Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s use of violent videos in his campaign ads, Thursday, Sept. 22. Bailey is renting at the 100-story high-rise at 875 N. Michigan. Minerva Arzuaga’s 24-year-old son, Gyovanni Arzuaga, was shot to death with his 25-year-old wife Yasmin Perez during the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park in June 2019, and Bailey is using video footage of the incident in a campaign ad.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Emergency responders survey the area full of debris after an explosion tore through the top floor of a four-story apartment building near West End and Central avenues in Austin on the West Side, Tuesday, Sept. 20. Eight people were injured in the blast.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Karen Lee Orzolek of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during Day 3 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Security assists a crowd surfer as Bad Religion performs during on Day 2 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A couple cuddles and rests together on a blanket near one of the main stages on the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park, Sunday, Sept. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at A Metro 40th Anniversary Celebration at the Lake View venue on the North Side, Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

