Picture Chicago: 22 must-see images from Sun-Times photographers this past week

Minerva Arzuaga, center, mother of Gyovanni Arzuaga, is comforted by family members after she collapsed during a news conference outside the former John Hancock Center to decry Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s use of violent videos in his campaign ads, Thursday, Sept. 22. Bailey is renting at the 100-story high-rise at 875 N. Michigan. Minerva Arzuaga’s 24-year-old son, Gyovanni Arzuaga, was shot to death with his 25-year-old wife Yasmin Perez during the Puerto Rican Day Parade in Humboldt Park in June 2019, and Bailey is using video footage of the incident in a campaign ad.