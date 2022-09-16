The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

2 Chicago cops facing felony charges in Pilsen shooting after video contradicts claims: Foxx

Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a handgun, aggravated discharge of a handgun and official misconduct.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
The scene where two people were shot in an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in the 1000 block of West 18th Street on July 22, 2022.

Two Chicago police officers are facing felony charges in an on-duty shooting July 22 in the 1000 block of West 18th Street in Pilsen that left two men wounded. In this photo provided by COPA, police cars block traffic shortly after the shooting near 18th and Morgan streets.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability

Two Chicago police officers are facing charges in connection with a on-duty shooting earlier this summer in Pilsen that left two people wounded, one of them critically.

Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, and Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, were both charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. They could face a maximum of 30 years in prison, Foxx said.

The officers allegedly lied about being fired upon first.

Their “claims were contradicted by videotaped evidence,” Foxx said.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces charges against two Chicago police officers Friday morning.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announces charges against two Chicago police officers Friday morning in a news conference at her offices at 69 W. Washington St. in Chicago.

Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Video evidence shows they fired first, Foxx said Friday at a news conference held downtown.

Both officers were expected to appear Friday afternoon in bond court where a fuller accounting of evidence against them will be read by prosecutors.

Reynoso has been on the job since 2003, and Liakopoulos has been on the job since 2001, Foxx said.

Both were assigned to the Major Accidents Unit at the time of the July 22 shooting.

At the time of the shooting, both officers were in plainclothes and riding in an unmarked squad car when they stopped to investigate a group of people in the 1000 block of West 18th Street around 7 a.m., a source told the Sun-Times.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and thigh, but has since recovered from injuries, and was not in possession of a firearm during the incident, according to Foxx. He is cooperating with authorities.

“The officers did not have provocation or justification to shoot the unarmed victim,” she said “Evidence does not support use of deadly force.”

Attorneys for the man, Miguel Medinia, said they intended to file a lawsuit against Liakopoulos on Friday in federal court, alleging false arrest and excessive force.

“Medina was not committing any crimes or breaking any laws,” attorney Gregory Kulis said in a statement. “Miguel Medina walked away. At that time, it is believed that Chicago Police Officer Christopher Liakopoulos started firing at the individuals including Miguel Medina.”

Police Supt. David Brown initially said the officers approached a group of four masked people around 7 a.m. outside a store. When the officers identified themselves, a gunman in the group “immediately” started firing at them in their squad car, Brown said.

However, surveillance video recovered from a camera near the scene allegedly shows otherwise.

Both officers opened fire, Foxx said Friday.

Medina was holding a bottle and a cell phone, the source said.

Another person returned fire, Foxx said.

Police had originally arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man after the incident, but the two aren’t currently facing charges.

Foxx said an investigation is ongoing into the involvement of the minor in the shooting incident.

There is no police body-cam footage of the incident, Foxx said.

Both Reynoso and Liakopoulos have been relieved of their official duties. They surrendered themselves at a police station Thursday night, Foxx said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and has a deadline of Sept. 22 to release materials related to the shooting, including videos.

A 35-year-old “innocent bystander” who was in the area during the exchange of gunfire also suffered a graze wound to his leg, Brown said at the time, adding it was unclear if the man was struck by a bullet fired by police or the individual in the group the officers approached.

“We do not celebrate in the charging of police,” Foxx said, adding that her office supports the “hard working men and women” of the police force.

“But we cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence even by the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect out community,” she said.

