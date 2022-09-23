The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Environment News Chicago

Climate crisis activists share fears, hopes in downtown march

About 200 protesters hit the streets Friday.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Climate crisis activists share fears, hopes in downtown march
Climate activists&nbsp;dressed as animals dance outside Chase Tower in the Loop on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Climate activists dressed as animals dance outside Chase Tower in the Loop Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In shimmery, glittery costumes — a fantastical fish, a giant bumble bee, a squid with a tutu — they danced at the base of the skyscraper, hoping someone inside might be watching.

The upward sweep of the smoked-glass windows of Chase Tower offered no clues, as the protestors finished their dance routine to the Bee Gees’ disco hit, “Stayin’ Alive” and then fell to the ground — a mock mass death to illustrate what they see as the potential perils of climate change.

“Who here wants to stay alive?” bellowed Evanston activist Jessy Bradish, 39. “I’ve got all my love to give for this beautiful Planet Earth. Give it up for Planet Earth!”

A group of about 200 climate activists from the Chicago area and Madison, Wisc., among other places, marched through Chicago’s financial district Friday. They want the United States Federal Reserve System to push banks to take climate change into account when making investments.

“They are the money pipeline,” said Larry Coble, president of 350 Chicago, a climate change activist group. The banks “are the ones doing the financing for all the fossil fuel infrastructure. We want them to stop doing that. They need to start reinvesting in more renewable energy projects.”

And soon, Coble said.

“Essentially, time is running out,” he said.

Climate activists dressed as animals drop to the ground during the “Stayin’ Alive Act of Civil DISCObedience” outside the Chase Tower in the Loop during the Global Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Climate activists dressed as animals drop to the ground during the “Stayin’ Alive Act of Civil DISCObedience” outside the Chase Tower in the Loop during the Global Climate Strike on Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The activists — ranging in age from teenagers to a centenarian — expressed both frustration and hope about the future of the planet.

Several said they now see a glimmer of hope with the passage in August of the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed with only Democratic votes in Congress and includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade.

“I hope it doesn’t get repealed by the mid-term [elections] or a new president,” said Emmie Galler, 25, from Wicker Park, carrying a “honk for clean air” sign.

But some also said passage of the act came at too high a cost, allowing U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, to win several major concessions for the fossil fuel industry.

Activist Natasha Bhatia, a junior at Hinsdale Central High School, called the deal with Manchin a “dirty” one.

“Sen. Joe Manchin’s side deal took place without the knowledge or representation of environmental activists. Enacted as a permitting reform, it would pave the way for countless environmentally destructive projects.”

Bhatia said she was there Friday to “represent the frustrations of my generation.”

“We are tired of seeing disasters caused by climate change, knowing they will inevitably increase,” she said. “We are tired of the generations that came before us who have razed countless natural habitats to the ground so that the magnificent species that once lived here now reside only in our memories.”

Contributing: Associated Press

Climate activists danced in animal costumes during a protest in the Loop on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Climate activists danced in animal costumes during a protest in the Loop on Friday. A group of about 200 climate activists from the Chicago area and Madison, Wisc., among other places, marched through Chicago’s financial district.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Street outside CTU headquarters to be renamed for late former union president Karen Lewis
Far-right ‘newspapers’ are spreading disinformation on Pritzker
12 cops face discipline for misconduct after George Floyd protests
City Council urged to declare its independence from Lightfoot by choosing its own committee chairs
4 members of family dead following shooting, house fire in Oak Forest
State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges
The Latest
A photo of Bears running back David Montgomery playing against the Packers on Sunday.
Bears
Bears believe they ‘can run the ball on any team,’ which is half the equation offensively
David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert ran well against the Packers. If they can keep that up, it’s a good element for the Bears as they try to establish their passing attack.
By Jason Lieser
 
Former Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis.
Education
Street outside CTU headquarters to be renamed for late former union president Karen Lewis
Lewis passed away in February 2021 after a yearslong battle with cancer.
By Nader Issa
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the track record of his gubernatorial opponent Darren Bailey on Sept. 16 during a rally at the UIC Forum at the University of Illinois Chicago campus.
Columnists
Far-right ‘newspapers’ are spreading disinformation on Pritzker
Activist Dan Proft’s papers have been accused of deliberately spreading disinformation and amplifying racism and homophobia.
By Rich Miller
 
Sneed092522.JPG
Columnists
Pat Quinn wants ComEd to pay up
Sneed: Former governor says city should ‘play hardball’ over deal to compensate customers for scandal
By Michael Sneed
 
merlin_107373869.jpg
Sports
Bears notebook: Velus Jones getting closer to NFL debut
The rookie wide receiver, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans because of a hamstring injury. But he was encouraged by his return to practice — even on a limited basis — Thursday and Friday. “I feel close,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 