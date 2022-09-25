The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 6

Crete-Monee and undefeated Glenbrook South join and the top ten receives a shakeup.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
York’s Matt Vezza (9) stands in the pocket and looks for a receiver against Lyons.

It’s never a good sign when the two albums I’ve picked out to listen to while compiling the Super 25 are over and I’m not typing anything into the computer.

There are first, second, third and fourth drafts of the Week 6 Super 25 all over the room. Things are getting messy this season and that’s a lot of fun.

Undefeated big schools in major conferences are ranked high. That’s the major result this week. Are York, Hersey and Lemont top ten teams? I’m not sure, but no one has knocked them off yet so they get the benefit of the doubt in a season where nearly everyone has already picked up a loss.

Bolingbrook, Marist and St. Rita have two losses but are higher than a lot of one-loss teams. That’s partly due to the quality of the losses (Lincoln-Way East, Simeon, Glenbard West, Mount Carmel, Loyola), partly because I’ve seen them play and have a level of confidence in them and partly due to the historical success of the programs.

Warren lost to Lake Zurich this week but hangs on. Jacobs lost to Huntley and dropped out and Lyons lost to York and dropped out. I acknowledge that isn’t very fair. The Blue Devils are getting a lot of credit for the win at Maine South (as is Prospect).

Crete-Monee and undefeated Glenbrook South join this week. The Warriors ended Joliet Catholic’s winning streak and they have Joshua Franklin so that was an easy call. Crete-Monee’s only in-state loss is to Lincoln-Way East.

The Titans are unbeaten and have knocked off Palatine and Sandburg.

For the past several weeks I expected the winner of Kenwood vs. Morgan Park to enter the rankings. That didn’t happen because I didn’t think there was a third team that deserved to drop out this week.

Week 6’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (5-0) 1
Friday at Brother Rice

2. Loyola (5-0) 2
Friday at No. 11 Marist

3. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) 3
Friday at Sandburg

4. Glenbard West (5-0) 5
Friday at No. 6 York

5. Simeon (5-0) 7
Friday vs. Curie at Lane

6. York (5-0) 24
Friday vs. No. 4 Glenbard West

7. Hersey (5-0) 23
Friday vs. Rolling Meadows

8. Lemont (5-0) 13
Friday vs. TF North

9. Prospect (4-1) 6
Friday at Elk Grove

10. Bolingbrook (3-2) 11
Friday vs. No. 20 H-F

11. Marist (3-2) 12
Friday vs. No. 2 Loyola

12. St. Rita (3-2) 19
Friday at Nazareth

13. Warren (4-1) 4
Friday at Mundelein

14. Maine South (3-2) 10
Friday at No. 21 Glenbrook South

15. Crete-Monee (3-2) NR
Friday vs. Thornridge

16. Joliet Catholic (4-1) 9
Friday at St. Laurence

17. Neuqua Valley (4-1) 15
Friday vs. Metea Valley

18. Naperville North (4-1) 16
Friday vs. Naperville Central at North Central

19. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 17
Friday at Hampshire

20. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1) 18
Friday at No. 10 Bolingbrook

21. Glenbrook South (5-0) NR
Friday vs. No. 14 Maine South

22. Wheaton North (4-1) 20
Friday vs. Glenbard North

23. Batavia (3-2) 21
Friday vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South

24. Kankakee (4-1) 22
Friday vs. Rich

25. Notre Dame (4-1) 25
Friday vs. Benet

