Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Scaring voters into saying ‘no’ to worker’s rights amendment is wrong

The Illinois Policy Institute’s stance — that if the amendment is passed, the median homeowner could pay at least an additional $2,935 in property taxes in the next four years — is false, a reader says.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Voting forms are seen at The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. on the first day of early voting for the Illinois primary elections, Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022.

Voting forms at The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. on the first day of early voting for the Illinois primary elections, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times recently published an op-ed on by Illinois Policy Institute’s director of policy and staff attorney Mailee Smith that stated that the median homeownercould pay at least an additional $2,935 in property taxes in the next four years if Amendment 1 — the Workers’ Rights Amendment — is approved by voters in November.

The calculation Smith presented is not only false, but also harmful.It is a made-up number using false assumptions to scare the public into voting against Amendment 1, which gives government workers the right to collectively bargain.

Smith’s opinion piece is akin to someone writing that satellites from space hacked the recent presidential election. There is no evidence. False facts are harmful to our democracy and proper debate in the media and among citizens.A debate based on false facts will not lead to any positive solution.

Richard Schultz, Oak Park

Lightfoot shouldn’t have to give up authority

It is disheartening to see the Sun-Times, the so-called Better Government Association and others join in to demand that Mayor Lori Lightfoot give up the prerogatives of her office, which none of her predecessors had ever been pressured to do.And it is laughable that former city officials like Joe Ferguson have joined in the chorus now that they no longer need her support to keep their jobs.

Here is an idea for those who disagree that Lightfoot should be able to handpick committee chairs:Run for mayor yourself on a vow to surrender all your power if elected.Andthat if you win, unlike our current mayor who turned around to challenge the alderpersons, you will instead just hand over the keys to the city and tell them to run it.Let’s see how well that plays with Chicago voters.

It is not a question of whether you support her or not, just an issue of fairness. All of us old time poker players are familiar with the gambler’s adage to “put up or shut up.” The logic of that idea is applicable here.

David L. Milligan, Portage Park

Tax bill tactics

Call me a cynic, but I believe the real reason Cook County property tax bills will be so late this year is because this is an election year, and they don’t want you to see the bills before you vote.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

