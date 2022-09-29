The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 5 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 5 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Bolingbrook’s L’Marion Stewart (1) catches a long pass despite the tight defensive coverage.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

York’s Charlie Spechi (8) stays in bounds to complete a pass just short of the goal line against Lyons.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Lincoln-Way East’s Petey Olaleye (23 catches a pass for a first down.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Kenwood’s Davonte Johnson (1) scores a touchdown against Morgan Park.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Lyons’ Travis Stamm (2) catches a pass for a first down down over the arm of York’s Jack Korzeniowski (22).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Amundsen’s Adam Muench (11) catches a pass in the game against Sullivan.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Morgan Park’s McKinley Dunigan (44) and Jovan Clark (5) react during the game against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Morgan Park’s Jovan Clark (5) stops Kenwood’s Kevari Thunderbird (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry-Johnson (2) catches a pass and lands inbounds.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Amundsen’s fans fill the stands at Jorndt Field for the game against Sullivan.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

