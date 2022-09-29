Panel convenes at Malcolm X College to look for ways to restore trust between cops, public

The Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) gathered Thursday night for its first public meeting to discuss the interim commission’s early steps toward tackling police reform in Chicago.

Created by Mayor Lori Lightfoot in late August to restore trust between police officers and community members, the seven-member interim committee met at Malcolm X College, where panelists shared their first order of business, reviewing and commenting on the Chicago Police Department’s budget for 2023.

Anthony Driver, a public affairs strategist and former political and legislative coordinator for SEIU Healthcare, was nominated as president of the CCSPA at the meeting. According to Driver, the interim commission will share a livestream link on Oct. 17, five days ahead of its monthly in-person meeting, to discuss the budget.

“At the special meeting, members of the public will be able to share their ideas and questions about the Chicago Police Department’s budget. We will also learn as much as we can about the budget,” Driver said.

Also tasked with filling several vacancies on the Police Board, members of the interim committee shared more information about their search for candidates.

Isaac Troncoso, a commissioner on the board of CCPSA, said filling the vacancies is an integral part of ensuring public safety and accountability in the city.

The Police Board “is responsible for making difficult disciplinary decisions for officers accused of misconduct,” he said.

Applications to join the Police Board will be open to the public Oct. 7.

Attendees at the meeting shared their support for the newly established interim commission and called for more effective police reform.

“We need police accountability,” said Frank Chapman, an activist with the Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalition. “We come here tonight not just to challenge you, but we come here tonight also to support you. This commission needs to work.”

Community members and activists applaud after Frank Chapman made a statement at Thursday’s meeting at Malcolm X College. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere I Sun-Times

No representatives from the police department or the mayor’s office were present at the meeting.

The interim committee plans to reconvene once a month until August 2023.