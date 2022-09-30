Kelly Watson’s 94-yard kickoff return TD helps York conquer Glenbard West in battle of unbeatens

York senior Kelly Watson was the last player off the field on Friday in Elmhurst. There were interviews to do and congratulations to receive.

Watson’s 94-yard kick return touchdown was one of the biggest plays in the Dukes’ 17-13 win against conference rival Glenbard West, so why not enjoy the night as long as possible?

One final fan reached out as Watson walked through the gate: “I don’t know you, but that was a heck of a kick return.”

The return was also the first moment that Hilltoppers coach Chad Hetlet brought up after the loss: “Gosh, you give up a kickoff return right after we score? That was the biggest play of the game. That’s a big momentum stealer.”

The kickoff return TD came late in the first half, just 16 seconds after No. 4 Glenbard West took a 10-7 lead on a five-yard run by quarterback Korey Tai.

“We practiced that [kick return] all year,” Watson said. “We’ve been so close to hitting on it and today was the day. I caught the ball, looked down and the hole was wide open. I just trusted my speed and got out of there. I couldn’t be more proud of the special teams unit for the blocking.”

Watson had 17 carries for 31 yards in the game. Glenbard West’s defense was incredibly stout against the run, but Watson and quarterback Matt Vezza kept at it, finding enough yardage to pick up some first downs.

Vezza had 10 carries for 38 yards. He was 11-for-16 passing with one interception and a crucial 43-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Specht in the fourth quarter. That touchdown pass provided the winning margin, but it wasn’t quite that easy.

Glenbard West (5-1, 2-1 West Suburban Silver) blocked a punt with 1:30 remaining. That set the Hilltoppers up at York’s 20 with a chance to win the game.

But the No. 6 Dukes snuffed out the drive on the first play. Matt Sutter picked off a pass to seal the win for York (6-0, 4-0).

“It was a close game the whole way and it comes down to certain plays,” Vezza said. “Specht ran a great route and made a great catch to finish the play and there was great blocking by the offensive line on that rollout.”

There were five lead changes in the game, thrilling the huge crowd that York coach Mike Fitzgerald estimated at possibly close to 8,000.

“It was a shoestring tackle here or there,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s why I love these kids, the effort and the heart to hang on. We’ve got guys willing to sacrifice themselves for the team.”

Luke Mailander was Vezza’s favorite target. The junior had five receptions for 61 yards.

“Vezza plays with no fear,” Hetlet said. “He makes the plays he’s got to make. He takes care of the ball. They did an awesome job.”

Glenbard West throws an INT. This should end it. York running out the clock, will beat the Hilltoppers 17-13 to remain unbeaten. pic.twitter.com/W0xnSyhsV6 — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 1, 2022

Tai was 7-for-17 passing for 82 yards with one interception. The Hilltoppers didn’t complete a pass in the second half.

Julius Ellins had 20 carries for 87 yards for Glenbard West and Joey Pople added five carries for 33 yards.

York knocked off Lyons last week. The Dukes’ remaining games are at Hinsdale Central, home against Willowbrook and at Oak Park. It’s not inconceivable that they could head into the state playoffs unbeaten.

Glenbard West has been considered one of the area’s elite teams since August. The tight game probably did more to elevate York’s status than harm the Hilltoppers.

“We’re very young defensively and we really matured in a big game tonight,” Hetlet said.

