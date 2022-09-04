The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 4, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3

Simeon and three other new teams join the rankings and Naperville North vaults into the top 10.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3
Simeon’s Cameron Ashley (80) makes a leaping catch out of the reach of Bolingbrook’s Jacob May (7).

Simeon’s Cameron Ashley (80) makes a leaping catch out of the reach of Bolingbrook’s Jacob May (7).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Week 2 was a tremendous amount of fun. The crowds have been great at every game I’ve been to this season.

Marian Catholic brought out a nice student section on Thursday. Obviously, the Notre Dame vs. St. Patrick rivalry was packed and raucous.

Kudos to Bolingbrook fans for making the trip to Gately Stadium on Saturday. Simeon always has a nice crowd but the Raiders’ big turnout made the game feel special.

What a win it was for the Wolverines. After some hemming and hawing, I went ahead and put Simeon in the top 10. That’s quite a jump from unranked but it seems warranted, especially after Wheaton-Warrenville South, the team the Wolverines beat in Week 1, knocked off Neuqua Valley.

Warren jumps into the top five after knocking off Maine South. But the Hawks don’t far too far for the loss. I do my best not to penalize teams all that much for losing close games to good teams. That’s one of my basic rankings beliefs.

The toughest part this week was deciding which new teams to add at the bottom. There were a lot of contenders (St. Francis, IC Catholic, Morgan Park, South Elgin, York) and not a lot separated them.

In the end, I decided to go with a pair of Mid-Suburban League teams, Palatine and Hersey.

Week 3’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (2-0) 1
Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame

2. Loyola (2-0) 2
Friday at No. 13 St. Rita

3. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 3
Friday at Stagg

4. Warren (2-0) 7
Friday at Libertyville

5. Glenbard West (2-0) 6
Saturday vs. Oak Park

6. Naperville North (2-0) 13
Saturday vs. Detroit St. Mary’s

7. Batavia (1-1) 4
Friday at Wheaton North

8. Simeon (2-0) NR
Saturday vs. Young at Lane

9. Maine South (1-1) 9
Friday at Barrington

10. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 10
Friday vs. Huntley

11. Marist (1-1) 11
Friday at No. 19 Nazareth

12. Prospect (2-0) 14
Friday vs. Evanston

13. St. Rita (1-1) 12
Friday vs. No. 2 Loyola

14. Lockport (2-0) 15
Friday at Bradley-Bourbonnais

15. Lemont (2-0) 24
Friday vs. Oak Forest

16. Joliet Catholic (2-0) 19
Friday at De La Salle

17. Bolingbrook (1-1) 5
Friday at Lincoln-Way West

18. Glenbard North (1-1) 16
Friday at Geneva

19. Nazareth (1-1) 17
Friday vs. No. 11 Marist

20. Notre Dame (2-0) 20
Friday vs No. 1 Mount Carmel

21. Kankakee (1-1) 21
Friday at Thornridge

22. Jacobs (2-0) 23
Friday at McHenry

23. Palatine (2-0) NR
Friday vs. New Trier

24. Wheaton-Warrenville South (1-1) NR
Friday at St. Charles North

25. Hersey (2-0) NR
Friday vs. Deerfield

Next Up In High School Sports
After moving from Nigeria, Babanifesimi Opadele finds a home at Young
High school football schedule: Week 3
Askia Bullie, Tyler Randall help Westinghouse retain Jackson Classic trophy
Simeon’s ‘Blue Machine’ takes down No. 5 Bolingbrook
How the Super 25 fared in Week 2
Notre Dame’s Ricciardi twins grant mom’s wish and beat St. Patrick
The Latest
Crime scene tape
Crime
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run crash
The 22-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 5:15 a.m. when a dark car hit him in the first block of North Ogden Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_9750.jpeg
Columnists
‘You catch the moment’
Chicago artist Don Colley has been attending the weeks-long trial of R. Kelly trial as an artist, sketching scenes one after another.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Babanifesimi Opadele drives past a teammate in a drill during football practice.
High School Football
After moving from Nigeria, Babanifesimi Opadele finds a home at Young
Babanifesimi Opadele figured he knew what he was getting into when he moved to the United States from Nigeria as a 10-year-old.
By Mike Clark
 
Westinghouse’s defense wraps up Raby’s Dorian Perry.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 3
The complete area schedule for Week 3.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Students walk through campus at the University of Illinois Chicago, hours after President Biden announced his long-awaited student loan relief plan,
Columnists
Student debt relief means freedom for millions
Millions of students, and their families, can breathe easier now because student loan relief went from a “fringe” idea to a reality. They can finally think about buying a home or starting a family or a business, pursuing a passion. And yes, they can get moving on changing the world.
By Ben Jealous
 