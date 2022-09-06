Week 2 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

The Latest
Though the Bears will not seek public funds to build a stadium, “we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development,” the team wrote.
The fatal attacks included a shooting early Sunday outside a bar in the Loop, and a man who was found with a gunshot wound in Old Town on the Near North Side.
The Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross.
Matt Eberflus’ approach is to practice hard, play hard and develop mental and physical toughness. Doing that and avoiding major injuries — starting with Fields, but throughout the roster — might be his biggest challenge.
The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28.