Tuesday, September 6, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 2 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 2 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Marian Catholic’s press box named for Bob Voss.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon coach Dante Culbreath checks to see how Malik Elzy (8) is doing after a Simeon touchdown was called back on a penalty.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Westinghouse’s Askia Bullie (1) celebrates with Tyler Randall (2) after scoring a touchdown against Raby.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Marian Catholic’s Kyle Thomas (2) gives the Leo defender a little shimmy as he cuts.

Allebn Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Westinghouse’s Tyler Randall (2) runs for a touchdown against Raby.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s Cameron Ashley (80) makes a leaping catch out of the reach of Bolingbrook’s Jacob May (7).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Batavia’s Ryan Boe (21) scrambles out of the pocket against Lincoln-Way East.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s Jaykwon Armour (23) intercepts a pass in the last minute of the game to seal the Wolverines win against Bolingbrook.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Westinghouse players pose with the trophy after winning the Janice Jackson Classic against Raby.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) knocks the ball out of the hand of Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams (13) to cause a fumble.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

