The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Let voters decide whether Illinois should eliminate cash bail

Lawmakers who believe the bail provisions in the Illinois Constitution should be amended should follow the Constitution.

By  Daniel M. Locallo and Daniel Kirk
   
SHARE Let voters decide whether Illinois should eliminate cash bail
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the criminal justice reform bill into law at Chicago State University in February of 2021 as sponsors and supporters look on

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the criminal justice reform bill into law at Chicago State University in February 2021 as sponsors and supporters look on

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In December 1970, Illinois citizens exercised their right to vote and approved a new Constitution.

Article 14, Section 2 of the Constitution grants power to the General Assembly to initiate amendments to it and articulates the process by which amendments can be made. Proposed amendments can be introduced in either house of the General Assembly, and if three-fifths of the members of each house approve the amendment, then at the next general election, the voters determine if the amendment will be approved or disapproved.

By its design, the Illinois Constitution provides that the voters shall determine if it is to be amended. The Legislature cannot do so by itself. For example, voters approved the Victim’s Rights Amendment in 2014; rejected a proposed graduated income tax in 2020; and approved the Worker’s Rights Amendment in 2022.

Opinion bug

Opinion

For these reasons, we find it troubling that the Legislature refused to allow the voice of the voters to be heard in determining if the bail provisions found in Article 1, Section 9 of our Constitution’s Bill of Rights should be amended. In the past, the Legislature trusted the will of the voters to determine if amendments to the Constitution should be approved. Yet the Legislature deliberately chose to prevent the voters from having a say in the elimination of cash bail. In doing so, the General Assembly showed they did not trust the will of the people. 

Let’s look at what the General Assembly did to pass the SAFE-T Act.

Public Act 101-652, a 764-page bill, was introduced on Jan. 13, 2021, at 4 a.m. in the Senate and passed at 5 a.m. Later, the same Act passed at 11:30 a.m. in the House. This bill was passed without so much as a debate in committee, let alone time for members to read it before they were called upon to vote on a piece of legislation that would radically upend the criminal justice system in Illinois, with profound effects on public safety in a state already plagued by crime and violence.

Clearly the supporters of the SAFE-T Act did not want any debate to occur or committee hearings to be held. They did not want the public to know about a law that would amend the Constitution by eliminating monetary bail as a surety. They sought to avoid any careful consideration or public scrutiny.  

Kankakee Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cunnington recently ruled that the provisions of Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104, as they relate to pretrial release, are unconstitutional. One of his findings concerned the improper attempt to amend the Constitution. He correctly articulated in his opinion that ”had the Legislature wanted to change the provisions in the Constitution regarding eliminating cash bail as a surety, they should have submitted the question on a ballot to the electorate at a general election to comply with Article 14, Section. 2.” His decision is on appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Opinion Newsletter

Illinois’ native son, President Abraham Lincoln, realized citizens want and are entitled to a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Those members of the General Assembly who believe the bail provisions in the Illinois Constitution should be amended should follow the Constitution. They should embrace the democratic principles and follow the constitutional requirements to ensure the people of the State of Illinois have their say and vote for or against these proposals. When voters have weighed in. only then can the will of the people be known and implemented. 

Daniel M. Locallo is a retired Cook County Circuit Court judge. Daniel Kirk is a former Cook County first assistant state’s attorney.

Want to write a letter or an op-ed for the Sun-Times? See our guidelines here.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Don’t yawn at link between One Central, Soldier Field proposals
Crazed anti-vaxxers keep going ever lower
Bears’ GM Ryan Poles easily could be ‘blown away’ by a college QB. It happens all the time in the NFL.
Landmark status for historic West Side church is first step of many Chicago should take to preserve houses of worship
‘We live better than the kings’
Bears fans’ patience rewarded: They’ve got a franchise QB and the No. 1 pick
The Latest
A staff member at American Airlines’ check-in counter speaks on the phone while a customer waits at O’Hare Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a computer outage caused flight delays and cancellations early Wednesday.
Transportation
O’Hare, Midway passengers delayed hours by FAA computer outage
Nationwide, more than 1,000 flights were canceled, and more than 6,000 were delayed by 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Baseball Hall of Famer pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
MLB
Police make 2nd arrest in case of former MLB pitcher’s grandson born in woods
The Eckersley family released a statement last month saying they had no prior knowledge of the pregnancy and were in complete shock. They were seeking guardianship of the boy.
By Associated Press
 
Image_16_David_Midthunder_and_William_Mapother.jpg
Movies and TV
‘On Sacred Ground’: Another historical drama with bad priorities comes down the pipeline
Heavy-handed drama depicts Indigenous Peoples’ Standing Rock protests but focuses on white outsider.
By Richard Roeper
 
Registry.jpeg
People with sex and gun convictions are required to register with police. CPD can’t keep up.
Police turn away people trying to register, leaving them at risk of arrest. Some crime victims say the system fails them too.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
A staff member at American Airlines’ check-in counter speaks on the phone while a customer waits at O’Hare Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a computer outage caused flight delays and cancellations early Wednesday.
La Voz Chicago
Pasajeros de O’Hare y Midway sufren retrasos largos por un fallo electrónico de la Administración Federal de Aviación
En todo el país se habían cancelado más de 1,000 vuelos y más de 6,000 habían sufrido retrasos antes de las 11 a.m. del miércoles, según el sitio web de seguimiento de vuelos FlightAware.
By Stefano Esposito
 