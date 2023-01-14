Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A friend might surprise you, or you might meet someone who is unusual and different. Possibly, what surprises you is something to do with a club or an organization to which you belong? Certainly, this is not a boring day. Stay tuned!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A surprise flirtation with a boss or someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard. Exciting and flattering? Or perhaps, you will be asked to give advice about something, especially how to make something look more attractive? Again, you’re flattered.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap. Note: this window of opportunity is brief so you’ll have to act fast. Others might feel a romantic attraction or enjoy a flirtation with someone who is “different.” Today promises many exciting, social perks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today a delightful surprise might be an unexpected gift that comes your way. Or perhaps, someone will do a favor for you, or give you something, or let you have the use of something that they own? Whatever happens, it looks like you come out ahead!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You want some excitement and stimulation from your closest relationships. Perhaps you will suggest an interesting agenda for the day? However, some of you might actually provoke a fight just to see the sparks fly! Don’t be impatient with loved ones. Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your tolerance might be tested because a work colleague might say or do something that you find is very different. But perhaps the difference is based on cultural patterns or cultural backgrounds? Be open-minded. (You might look as unusual to someone else as they look to you.) It’s a two-way street.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents must be vigilant with their kids because this is definitely an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change! They might be canceled or delayed; or on the other hand, you might receive an unexpected invitation to go somewhere? Weird.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a dicey day for entertaining at home because unexpected events are likely. If you have plans, they might change or be delayed. On the other hand, if you don’t have plans, be smart and stock the fridge because company might drop by. (Go figure.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You want some stimulation today! This is why you have a tendency to flirt, even if you don’t mean anything seriously. You want to poke people just a little to see what happens. This is why you might say something unusual or provocative to a neighbor, sibling or relative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because anything could happen. For example, you might find money, you might lose money. Definitely protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Be smart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for getting things out in the open because you’re ready to clear the decks and state your case. This might create a fight with someone close to you. On the other hand, it might clear the air. Who knows? Try to remember what your long-term objective is. You want to get along.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a restless day, which is why you have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. You might feel impatient with a loved one. Or in turn, someone might feel impatient with you? One thing is certain, this is a good day to put your cards on the table and tell it like it is.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jason Bateman (1969) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, observant and loyal to loved ones. You need to be stimulated with a changing environment and new information. This year is about creating a solid foundation. Simplicity will be the key. You might want to take charge of your health. Get physical exercise.

